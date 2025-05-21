Ilona Maher gears up for Pacific Four Series finale against NZ Black Ferns

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher is back in action. The 28-year-old rugby player is all set for the final leg of the Pacific Four Series League 2025, which will be played against the Black Ferns, the women's rugby team of New Zealand.

Ad

Maher shared glimpses of the upcoming match against New Zealand, which will be held at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany, New Zealand, on Saturday, May 24. The rugby star also shared a selfie with Kiwi player Katelyn Vaha'akolo ahead of the match.

Maher posted in the caption of her Instagram story:

"@katelynvahaakolo ready to go for the weekend"

Screengrabs from Ilona Maher's Instagram stories [Image Source: Ilona Maher's Instagram/@ilonamaher]

Team USA hasn't performed well at the Pacific Four Series League, losing its league matches to Canada and Australia. The US will play for pride against New Zealand.

Ad

Trending

Maher earlier shared her perplexed reaction to a newspaper story about her popularity amongst her fans on her Instagram profile. The Olympic medalist wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:

"In the paper too?!"

Ilona Maher was previously a guest participant in the DWTS Live Tour. She also debuted at the Premiership Women's Rugby League, representing the Bristol Bears.

Ilona Maher makes her feelings known on becoming 'America's sweetheart'

Ilona Maher with her fans during a match of the Pacific Four Series [Image Source: Getty]

Ilona Maher recently opened up about her ever-growing popularity as a rugby player in the USA. The Olympic medalist recently shot for the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine.

Ad

In an interview with CNN, the 28-year-old Olympic bronze medalist opened up about how she felt about being 'America's sweetheart'.

“I love when people call me that because I feel like I’m maybe not the image you would have of a sweetheart in some sense of the word. I'm honored. This was kind of the trajectory I wanted it to take. I knew that in my sport, I wouldn’t just get to play my sport and be happy with it," she said.

Ad

"I knew that I had to do more to have a comfortable life for myself, to spread my game, to spread rugby in general. So for years now, I’ve been leading up to this point, hoping to do what I’ve done. And I’m so happy that this worked out like it did,” Maher added.

Ilona Maher had also participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Teaming up with choreographer Alan Bersten, the rugby player danced her way to the top, missing the mirrorball trophy by a whisker as the dancing duo finished as runners-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More