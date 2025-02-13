Ilona Maher goes down memory lane as she shares stunning pictures from SI Swimsuit Photoshoot post Paris Olympics

Ilona Maher recently reflected on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot which was conducted following her 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher bagged a bronze medal along with her teammates in the women's rugby event in the French capital.

Following the victory, she made an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, donning multiple outfits. The Olympic medalist shared a few pictures from the shoot, where she was seen donning a white bikini. The rugby union player, who has been a determined advocate for body positivity, was seen confidently posing for the camera in a white bikini.

Resharing the pictures, she expressed her confidence in her body and highlighted her comfort. She was seen celebrating body positivity without feeling the pressure of the dieting trends.

Trending

"I ain’t missing no meals."

In one of the photoshoots, she was also seen sporting a brown bikini in August, a few days after her Olympic victory. For another appearance, the American rugby player, and now a social media sensation also posed topless with her bronze medal around her neck. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

"Here’s a picture of me with my shirt off to start your Friday."

"It maybe a little self-absorbed" - Ilona Maher makes her feelings known about her phone accessory featuring her photo from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot

In Picture: Ilona Maher of Bristol Bears during the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury in Bristol, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Days after her appearance in the SI Swimsuit Photoshoot, Ilona Maher was seen embracing her beauty by keeping a photo from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on the back of her phone. In a video showcasing the socket, Maher stated that it reminds her of her accomplishments and views it as self-love and confidence.

"Yes, this is me," she said. "This is a photo of me from my SI Swim photoshoot and I look amazing."

"Is it maybe a little self-absorbed to have this on the back of my phone? Maybe. Maybe it is. But when you look this good, it's good to just keep looking at it. Like you have a bad day, you're like, 'Aww, I'm not feeling too good.' Then, BAM! Take a look at that. Look at her. She's so pretty. Anyway, I'm not ashamed And if I ever lose my phone, people are going to know whose phone it is."

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Yes, I like to look at myself.

After her appearance at the Paris Games, Maher signed for the Bristol Bears.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback