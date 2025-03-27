Ilona Maher has hilarious response to DWTS partner Alan Bersten asking if she missed him

Ilona Maher went hilariously blank when her Dancing With The Stars partner, Alan Bersten, asked her whether she had missed him. The pair reunited on the DWTS Live Tour, with the Olympian set to perform on April 2 in Phoenix.

Maher was initially slated to join the Live Tour on April 6 but surprised her fans and Bersten with an early arrival. The two-time Olympian joined the group for rehearsals this week, leaving Bersten in merry disbelief.

Bersten shared a video on Instagram seemingly asking Maher whether she had missed him using the "Does anyone want me to sing 'No one mourns the Wicked' before we go" trend. Maher, however, gave a blank response, a simple "No."

He captioned a post about Maher's arrival and wrote,

"I can’t believe we get to dance together again!!!"

Knowing they were joking, fans made it known to the pair that they missed their funny social media videos.

A user commented:

"Man I missed these!!! Al & Lo content is the best!"

Another fan wrote,

"It doesn’t matter how much time has passed, you two are masters at comedy and finding the best audio for your videos. The world is a happier place with content like this."

Fans react to Ilona Maher linking up with Alan Bersten - Source: Instagram@alanbersten

The pair are highly popular for their breathtaking dance performances from the DWTS in addition to their fun social media videos. They were exceptional throughout the show despite Maher's inexperience with the dancing, eventually placing runner-up during the Finale in November.

"I still felt very feminine" - Ilona Maher on lifting Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher at the Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has faced criticism for her stronger body type and muscles, but when she lifted her DWTS partner Alan Bersten in her arms, the Olympian claimed she still used to feel feminine energy, and that was what she liked most about being with the dancer.

Ilona Maher told Parade:

“What's so cool about having a partner like Alan, because though I did the things like lifting him and things that aren't considered to be for a woman or feminine, (but) I still felt very feminine and beautiful whenever I did it. And I didn't feel like it took away from who I am or made me feel a certain way, I think it (was) just a celebration of my strength more than anything."

Maher was picked for the reality TV dancing competition after an impressive campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics shot her to fame. The American is now the most followed rugby player in the world with over eight million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok.

