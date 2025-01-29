Ilona Maher invokes the names of Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese to explain the need for more rugby stars

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher recently opened up on the need to have more popular rugby stars like her to boost the popularity of the sport. The 28-year-old rugby player is currently in England, representing the Bristol Bears at the Premiership Women's Rugby League.

During a conversation with the YouTube channel 'We Need to Talk', Maher explained that her presence is not enough to boost the popularity of women's rugby. She said:

"I think that right now, I love, I think it's so fun to be, as they call me 'The Superstar' of rugby, the biggest thing of rugby, but I don't think it's enough to have just one person." [14:55 onwards]

The rugby player cited personalities like Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese in WNBA, stating that women's sports like women's rugby needs multiple stars to make the sport more popular and accessible. She added:

"I think we need to have more of them like you know, WNBA with Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese, all these amazing names like we need more than just one, because people want to connect with and come in and see people, so I love that I can do what I can do, but I also am ready for so many other people to skyrocket."

Ilona Maher contributed to the historic bronze medal for USA in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics. She also surprised everyone with her dancing skills at the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars', where she finished as runner-up with dancing partner Alan Bersten.

Ilona Maher on the rise of women's rugby

Ilona Maher on the rise of women's rugby [Image Source : Getty]

Ilona Maher has been quite vocal about the need to promote women's rugby. Recently, the 28-year-old American opened up about bringing a change in a conversation with Sportspro, as she said:

“It is great having all these record numbers, but what we want is for them to keep coming back for the next game. One and done is not enough. I am sprinkling a little bit here. But we need people to keep coming. It is not just me alone. There is something special happening not just in England, but around the world in women’s sports and women’s rugby."

Maher also added that the sport needs to appeal to a wider and younger audience. She noted:

"My message is if I am what gets someone to experience rugby, then great. I want more people to play and watch. We are a very stoic sport in a way. I would love to see more personalities in the men’s game. There is a culture in rugby we need to shift. It’s an amazing sport, but also an old sport where the same things have been happening for years."

Ilona Maher's team Bristol Bears last played against Trailfinders Women, losing narrowly by 38-39. They will now play against the Loughborough Lightning on February 1.

