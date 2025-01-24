Ilona Maher joins sisters Olivia and Adrianna for American publication that celebrates women in culinary world

American union rugby player Ilona Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna are set to feature on the cover of the American magazine, Cherry Bombe. The issue of the magazine is set to release on February 13.

Maher's sister frequently feature on her social media handles and they were also seen recently practicing their dancing moves together. Now, the three siblings will be now featured together in the "Love Issue" of the magazine.

The magazine's Instagram handle shared a picture of the cover featuring the Maher siblings. On the cover, Maher and her sisters could be seen donning black dresses. Fans can pre-order this edition of the magazine till Feb 7. It remarked in the caption:

Trending

"SISTER, SISTER! Rugby star @ilonamaher, humanitarian @adriannamaher, and Girl Dinner founder @liviemaher are on the cover of our Love Issue, out Feb. 13th (aka Galentine’s Day, our fave holiday)!"

Cherry Bombe, founded by Kerry Diamond in 2010, aims to celebrate women around the culinary world. It publishes magazine four times in a year (quarterly) and also has podcast networks.

Ilona Maher opened up about her debut match for Bristol Bears

Maher during her Premiership Women's rugby game against Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allian Premiership Women's rugby (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher recently shared her thoughts about her debut match against Gloucester-Hartpury on Jan 5. The match featured a record attendance of more than 9000.

In a recent interview, Maher said that she didn't expect so many people to attend the match in the stadium for the match but she had hoped for such a welcome. Additionally, she also remarked that a chunk of the fans in the stadium may not have watched rugby before the match. She said (via People):

"I don't know if I anticipated that. I thought I hoped for it, but I didn't really know because my fan base is not really just rugby players. It's so much bigger than that. So I didn't really know what it would be. "

She further added:

I didn't know when we announced in December that the buzz around it was already pretty big and that tickets were already really moving. And I know that more than half the people there had never actually watched the rugby game."

During the interview, Ilona Maher also expressed her happiness about the fans coming in bulk to watch her play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback