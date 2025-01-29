Ilona Maher makes her feelings known on Bristol Bears' venue change for her debut

Ilona Maher’s rugby team earned the first medal in the sport at the Paris Olympics 2024. Maher who has attracted attention to the sport, recently shared her thoughts on its impactful growth, positive financial aftermath, and what led to the change in the venue for the Bears debut game.

Maher has won many accolades including three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships during her collegiate career. Maher recently made an appearance on “We Need To Talk” podcast with Alicia Jay and talked about the advancement of rugby and its financial growth.

Trending

She said [13:46 onwards]:

“You know what it means; it was so cool because I post so much to spread my brand, spread my sport and so here it was a tangible way that it's actually coming through in a financial matter as well. People are buying tickets, we’re selling seats, it's tangible. I'm like okay, I'm doing something with this.

"So it was just so cool to see and I think like more than half of the people that were there this was their first rugby game ever just because they wanted to come see me play. So it's so cool and I'm so proud that that happened.”

Her debut attracted a massive number of spectators, and the venue had to be shifted to accommodate a larger crowd. It was shifted from Shaftesbury Park to Ashton Gate. Maher played her debut match in front of a record crowd of 9,240 people.

Maher, who has achieved an impressive online presence, revealed how she is trying to make rugby approachable and well-liked. Furthermore, she mentioned how the efforts are becoming fruitful as people have started showing interest in the sport and that she is pleased with this development.

Ilona Maher gives her optimistic take on the imposter phenomenon

Ilona Maher at the Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher, who is the notable face of Bristol Bears -- one of the teams of Premiership Women's Rugby league in England, recently shared her take on the imposter syndrome and how she deals with it if she gets such thoughts. According to “CNN”, the iconic rugby player explained:

“No, I don't think I have it. I feel like I deserve what I've gotten. I think that I've worked very hard, even in the rugby space. Like, I've played sports my whole life. I went and played rugby at, you know, South Burlington High School, and then I made the late decision to play rugby here. And then I transferred here to play rugby. And then I do all the work off the field. I posted videos consistently from Tokyo till now.”

Maher continued:

“I posted many videos a day. I put myself out there. I put my whole personality, my whole everything out there. I just don't think I have that, which I think is also like people are told sometimes to feel like they have that imposter syndrome. But it's okay to be proud of what you've done. It's okay to believe you deserve something. Because you've put in the work for it.”

The two-time Olympian, Ilona Maher, who also has a prominent presence on her social media channels, discussed that she has earned her merit and does not go through imposter syndrome. Maher's presence has attracted newer faces to the sport as she continues to make her mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback