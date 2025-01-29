Ilona Maher makes feelings known as Gabby Thomas reveals scary details of 'harassment' at airports

Ilona Maher expressed her thoughts as three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas opened up about repeatedly facing harassment at airports across the country. Thomas said she was being followed by a group of middle-aged men at airports and was now afraid to travel alone.

Thomas shared the details in a TikTok video on Tuesday and said that she was getting harassed at airports by a group of middle-aged men, who would ask her to sign stacks of of pictures. The 28-year-old year accused the group of becoming "aggressive and hostile" if she refused to sign.

"At this point every time I travel, these men, it's 3-6 of them, middle-aged, they are gonna show up and harass me," said Thomas. "It doesn't matter what city. They've come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they've come when I'm traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information."

Ilona Maher, who represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Thomas, was scared for the sprinter and wrote:

"So scary, Gabby."

However, Thomas vowed to pursue the group and save others from their harassment.

"These guys are done. When I figure this out, these guys won't be harassing anyone else," she replied to Maher

Ilona Maher reacts to Gabby Thomas facing harrasment

The 28-year-old also shared a video of the confrontation she had with the group at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport. While one of the faces was visible, the other person pulled up his hoodie and ran off from the camera.

Both Thomas and Maher won medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the former won three golds, the latter led the USA Rugby Sevens Team to its maiden bronze medal.

"That would be terrible" - Ilona Maher responded to Gabby Thomas' offer of running a marathon together

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Ilona Maher in action - Source: Getty

While Gabby Thomas rarely runs more than a mile in practice, the five-time Olympic medalist was chosen as the Grand Marshall of the 2024 New York City Marathon and teased Ilona Maher to run a marathon race with her. The Olympic champion had shared a picture with Maher on her Instagram stories and asked fans to vote on whether they should run a marathon.

"Should @ilonamaher and I run a marathon?"

Maher reposted the story on her handle and laughed off the offer.

"That would be terrible but also hilarious," Ilona Maher wrote

The American union rugby player moved to the English top flight earlier this month to prepare for the 2025 World Cup, which will be played in the United Kingdom. She signed a three-month contract with Bristol Bears but broke her nose during her third appearance of the season against Leicester Tigers.

