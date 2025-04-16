Ilona Maher makes her feelings known about Mikaela Shiffrin as she reflects on time at Adidas headquarters

Ilona Maher has shared her thoughts about meeting Mikaela Shiffrin during her visit to the Adidas headquarters in March 2025. After signing a multi-year partnership with the company, she is set to be the face of its new women’s rugby boot launch scheduled for later this year.

While Maher’s 2024 season highlights included a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and, in 2025, a brief stint in the PWR with the Bristol Bears, Shiffrin made a strong comeback in the 2024–25 season, capping it off with her 101st World Cup win in the final race.

On the House of Maher’s podcast, Ilona Maher spoke about her experience at the headquarters where she mentioned meeting Mikaela Shiffrin and was full of praises for her, stating (3:32 onwards):

“I met Michaela Shiffrin, who was like, that was so cool to meet a legend like that. Turns out we're about the same age. To me, she's an icon but she's just been doing this for so long and has been such a name in the sport and in the world.”

Additionally, she described the headquarters as ‘the best college campus,’ where she interacted with many people, stating:

“It was very nice, a massive headquarters. It looked like the best college campus you've ever seen. I got to meet so many people.”

While Maher will be hoping to secure a spot on Team USA’s women’s squad for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Shiffrin will aim to redeem herself by earning medals in the 2026 Winter Olympics after going medal-less in 2022.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her Adidas headquarters visit and meeting Ilona Maher and Tyreek Hill

Mikaela Shiffrin at 2024 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Women's Slalom (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on her time at the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She posted multiple pictures of her with Ilona Maher, Tyreek Hill and others in her highlights from her visit on her Instagram handle, captioning it:

“I always feel such a warm welcome at the @adidas HQ when I visit…thank you to @bjoern_gulden and everyone! So great to finally connect with @ilonamaher (such an inspirational athlete and person!), Toto Wolff, @cheetah, @edisonchen and so many more. I walk away from my Adidas HQ visits feeling so energized and thankful for such a great partner in my corner.🤩🙏”

While Maher reacted to the post by dropping an ‘Adidas girlies’ comment, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill playfully teased Shiffrin with a lighthearted warning not to forget what he taught her.

Screenshot of Tyreek Hill and Ilona Maher’s comments. Credits - Instagram/ mikaelashiffrin

Notably, the most successful alpine skier at the World Cup circuit joined Adidas by signing a multi-year partnership deal with the brand in 2019.

