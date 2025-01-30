Ilona Maher makes her feelings known as she reflects on sister Olivia's role in both her personal and professional growth

Ilona Maher is a well-known rugby player who represents Team USA and the Premiership Women's Rugby League team Bristol Bears. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the impact of her sister, Olivia Maher.

Having won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Maher has been showcasing her skills in the United Kingdom since the turn of the year with the Bristol Bears. She recently appeared on “We Need To Talk” with Alicia Jay, and shared her thoughts on working with her sister.

“It's so special because having somebody who and we also think very alike. We're very alike. Having somebody who knows you so well that they can know if you're going to like something before you even see it like there's been so many times where we've gotten something across the desk and she's like, 'Ilona won't like that' and then I'll look be like, 'I don't like that, she like see I told you,'” she shared. [19:34 onwards]

Maher further continued:

“Also somebody who is not just cautious about money-making the business side but also really trying to take care of me as a person in my well-being. I think is hard to get from somebody you just hire. So having somebody who cares for me in all aspects of life really, I think is making me more successful and also protecting my own mental health and peace.”

Ilona Maher also participated in the Tokyo Olympics before competing at the Paris Olympics. Last year, the USA team clinched a bronze medal in rugby, marking the country’s first medal in the event. Her debut match with the Bears also saw record-breaking attendance.

Ilona Maher shared an optimistic message for the upcoming generation

Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Leinster Rugby - Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025 - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher also shared her positive thoughts for young poeple. She emphasized the importance of finding those activities that let you "express yourself". In an interview with CNN, Maher shared the message that she wants to send to the next generation.

“My message is to find a place that you feel comfortable in, that you fit in. For me, it was rugby, and it gave me a place for my body to show what I was capable of, to really explore how amazing I could be, so find that place, whether it's in soccer, water polo, I don't know, dance, or something like that. Find that for you and really express yourself,” she mentioned. [0:23 onwards]

Ilona Maher joined Bristol Bears on a three-month contract in January. The prominent rugby player also has her sights set on representing the USA at Rugby World Cup 2025. She also competed in the reality dance show Dancing with the Stars in its 33rd season, finishing as the runner-up.

