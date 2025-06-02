Ilona Maher makes honest admission about clubbing during afterparty after runway show

Ilona Maher made her feelings known about clubbing as she enjoyed quality time with fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit models. Maher recently graced the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, walking the ramp to celebrate the 2025 edition of the issue.

Ilona Maher has been a standout in women's rugby, boasting more social media followers than any other rugby player. She made waves at the Paris Olympics, winning the bronze with the US women's rugby sevens team and advocating for body positivity. She defied convention by wearing makeup to the games, embracing femininity in a sport considered masculine.

Maher continued her work for self-love in her debut Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sets, sporting bold swimwear with the bronze medal around her neck. She made her second appearance in the 2025 swimsuit issue and recently attended the Runway Show to celebrate the magazine's success.

Maher joined the likes of Jordan Chiles, Ellie Thumann, Bethenny Frankel, and others on the ramp and later grooved to the peppy beats in the club. However, on Instagram, she shared Frankel's story of clubbing scenes and revealed that it was not for her.

"Clubbing is not for me"

Ilona Maher made her feelings known about clubbing; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Ilona Maher wore a blue monokini and a red bikini on the Miami runway.

The Olympic bronze medalist played in the PWR after signing a three-month contract with the Bristol Bears.

Ilona Maher talked about being put in a box after her social media fame

Maher at the Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Besides playing rugby competitively, Ilona Maher built her brand on social media, posting relatable content about daily life and body positivity. In a recent episode of the 'Female Athlete Project' podcast, the 28-year-old said how people now forget that she is a rugby player and often tend to see her as a content creator.

She also talked about how her social content impacted people worldwide, and also allowed her to earn from sponsorship deals.

"Now people have put me in the box of the content creator, and don't believe in me so much as an athlete, which is so interesting. The way social media can reach people and how it's changed my life has been, I mean, crazy, and that's what all female athletes want, right? We want sponsorships. We want deals. And I found that was the way to do that," said Maher.

The Olympian added:

"But I think don't forget to how hard we worked and don't let people minimise that. It's not maybe boasting, it's just about being. It's a fact. You've worked to get there. You've worked hard to get there. Don't let somebody think that false modesty is the key."

Maher was a celebrity participant at the 2024 Dancing With the Stars, where she won the runner-up title with her partner, Alan Bersten.

