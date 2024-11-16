Ilona Maher reveals her picks for the most 'iconic celebrities' to ever grace the stage of Dancing with the Stars

Ilona Maher shared her picks of the most iconic celebrities to grace the reality dancing show Dancing with the Stars, highlighting those who impressed audiences through their performances. The 33rd season of the dance series started airing in September this year.

Maher was part of the US women's rugby team that won the bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Australia 14-12.

Ilona Maher is partnered with Alan Bersten in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. Bersten is a professional choreographer and professional dancer known for his Latin and standard ballroom style. He has participated in multiple national and international ballroom dance events.

On 12th November 2024, the Dancing with the Stars show celebrated its 500th episode. Following the episode, Maher talked about the rumors among fans, hoping for a romantic relationship in an interview with ENews! on November 13.

Will Marfuggi asked Maher (via ENews! on YouTube):

"Who is the most iconic celebrity in your mind to do the show?" (at 2:43)

Maher replied:

"Okay, this is kind of random, but for me, it's Laila Ali. To me, she was so cool to see such a powerful woman out there, you know, as a boxer, and out there get show her stuff and then also for me, it was Apolo Ohno, so those are my Oldies, but like those to me are the really iconic for me." (2:50)

Laila Ali is a retired professional boxer, while Apollo Ono is a retired short-track speed skater.

Ilona Maher received her first 10 in the 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 - Photo: Getty

On the 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars, Maher scored her first 10. She and her dance partner performed a quickstep to 'Chuck Berry' by Pharrell Williams, inspired by Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher's performance in Season 25. She scored 10,9 and 9, earning a total of 28.

In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Maher and Bersten express their happiness on the DWTS stage, after they receive the scores. American judge and choreographer Carrie Ann praised Maher's performance, saying:

"That was it. That was yours".

After the individual rounds, the couples participated in the DWTS Instant Dance Challenge. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten chose instant Sala on "Da' Dip" by Freak Naty. The round scores totaled 52/60.

On the same day, former NBA player Dwight Howard was eliminated from the competition. The result was based on audience voting and judge's scores.

