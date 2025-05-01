Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten drops 3-word reaction as the rugby star celebrates International Dance Day

Ilona Maher recently celebrated the International Dance Day with a throwback to her performances on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars. Reacting to this, her partner on the show, Alan Bersten penned a quick note to show his support to the rugby star.

Maher re-wrote the record books at the Paris Olympics when she led Team USA to bronze. Soon after, she made history yet again when she appeared on DWTS, becoming the first rugby player to achieve this unique feat. During the show, Maher and Bersten delivered some iconic performances, including a number set to Disney movie Encanto’s ‘Surface Pressure’.

On April 29, Ilona Maher celebrated the International Dance Day. Taking to Instagram, she shared a reel including snippets of her performances on DWTS, with text in the video reading,

“The butterfly effect is crazy because what do you mean if I hadn't said yes to DWTS I wouldn't have had one of the best experiences of my life.”

Responding to this, Alan Bersten commented,

“You my dawg.”

Via @ilonamaher on Instagram

Ilona Maher opens up about her dynamic with Alan Bersten on DWTS

Maher and Bersten captured by Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Over the course of season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten developed a close bond, and the duo’s friendship was an instant hit amongst fans. Recently, Maher opened up about her dynamic with the dancer during the show.

Speaking in an episode of the ‘House of Maher' podcast, the rugby star explained that she treated Bersten like a coach, saying (at 46:51),

“I went into the show knowing (I'll be) around this person all the time, constantly spending time with them. So I kind of treated Allan like my coach. Whenever somebody becomes my coach, I start to respect them and look up to them.”

She went on to add that having a common goal brought the two of them closer together and helped them make the most of their time together.

“I think that's what's made us flourish, it's knowing that this is not a working relationship but we're here for a common goal. We're here to create something and we're here for a bigger purpose of inspiring America or whatever it was. I think that allowed us to get even closer.”

On season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten were a popular pairing, and they made it all the way to the final, where they finished as runners-up. After the show, the duo reunited for the DWTS tour.

