Ilona Maher's sister shares glimpses of Olympian's 'cheer section' during Bristol Bears-Harlequins clash

Ilona Maher's sister, Olivia Maher, shared glimpses of the rugby player's fan section during the PWR match against Harlequins Women. The Bears clinched victory in the match by a margin of 19-10.

Maher has been one of the top stars in PWR ever since she arrived on the scene in January. She has helped her side set attendance records and bring an immense level of popularity to the league and the support from the fans for the American rugby player was also in plenty during the Harlequins Women's match.

Olivia Maher took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie she clicked with Maher's fans who came to cheer her at the Twickenham Stoop. The rugby player also shared this story on her handle.

"@ilonamaher cheer section" the story further read.

Screenshot of Ilona Maher's story feat her sister Olivia with the fans at The Scoop (Image via: Maher's Instagram story)

With this victory, the Bears are now in the fourth position in their 16 matches, seven points ahead of the Exeter Chiefs, and are in contention to play the PWR playoff if they stay in the top-four position in the table.

Ilona Maher shares her thoughts following the Bristol Bears' victory against Harlequins Women

Ilona Maher at The Stoop during the Premiership Women's Rugby match against Harlequins Women (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher expressed her thoughts after the Bristol Bears clinched a victory in the Premiership Women's Rugby. In an interview after the match, Maher shared that it was a 'relief' for her and the Bears team to win this match.

Maher also mentioned that she is overwhelmed with the way other players have treated her in the dressing room ever since she arrived on the team. She said (via TNT Sports):

"I think there's relief. We have more to do. Hopefully now, depending on other results, we have two more games to go and I think we've proved that we're meant to be in that semi-final. It's been really amazing. What's so special is the women, they are truly some of the most welcoming. From the first week I was here I felt like I was part of the team, and you don't get that in a lot of teams."

During the interview, Ilona Maher also stated that she is overjoyed with the fans coming to watch her play in the stadium and added that she would be happier if they come for the sake of rugby.

