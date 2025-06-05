Ilona Maher sends a warning against unauthorized brand endorsement deals

Olympian and USA Rugby player Ilona Maher used her social media to call out unauthorized brand endorsement deals. Maher has established official partnerships with several prominent brands, the most recent being a multi-year deal with Adidas signed in March 2025.

Her brand collaborations include Ralph Lauren, Secret Deodorant, L’Oréal Paris, and New Era, among others. On Wednesday, June 4, Maher warned brands against using her likeness without consent via Instagram. This addresses a growing concern around unauthorized brand endorsements in the influencer and athlete space.

The American athlete posted a story that read:

“PSA: Stop using me to promote your brand that I have no association with. I’m asking nicely for now.”

Screenshot of Instagram story (Image via IG/@ilonamaher)

Ilona Maher boasts a massive social media following and is the most followed rugby player on Instagram. Her online presence grew rapidly after the Tokyo Olympics, and since then, she has become a vocal advocate for body positivity and women’s sports.

Maher has represented Team USA at two Olympic Games, finishing sixth at Tokyo 2020 and securing a bronze medal after defeating Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following the Paris success, Maher partnered with Alan Bersten for Dancing with the Stars, where the duo finished as runners-up.

Ilona Maher on struggling to make 'Real Money' alongside rugby

Ilona Maher at Pacific Four Series - Source: Getty

After her DWTS journey, Ilona Maher signed a three-month contract with Bristol Bears and played in the Premiership Women’s Rugby League in England. In an interview with The Guardian, Maher addressed the stereotype that being active on social media makes athletes seem less committed to their sport:

“I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t serious because I do social media or that social media takes away my impact on the field. As a female athlete, I would love to just focus on what I’m doing on the field, but if I want to live a comfortable life—if I want to make real money—I have to actually do more. Maybe that is a female thing; sometimes we have to do more. I wasn’t willing to give up something that could be so lucrative for me. I wanted to make sure I could do both,” she said.

Ilona Maher was one of the models featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She appeared along with fellow athletes Anna Hall, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne, and Gabby Thomas.

Maher recently concluded her campaign in the Pacific Four Series and is now gearing up for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, slated to begin in August.

