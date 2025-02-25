Ilona Maher shares anticipation for Bristol Bears' 'spicy' semifinal against local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury

Ilona Maher is up and ready for the big week as the Bristo Bears travel to Gloucester-Hartpury for the Premiership Women's Rugby semifinals. The American rugby player is on a three-month contract with the Bears.

Maher took to her Instagram handle ahead of the big weekend and claimed the semifinals against the Gloucester-Hartpury would be spicy. Calling on her fans to reach the Kingsholm Stadium, she wrote:

"Big week ahead. We’ll be playing a spicy semi-final against @gloucesterhartpury away @kingsholmstadium this Sunday! Be there."

Bristol and Gloucester share a longstanding rivalry, but the latter have been dominant in recent years. They beat the Bears 36-24 in the PWR Finals last year and won their last matchup 40-17 on January 5, the same game Maher debuted.

The two-time Olympian came off the bench in the last few minutes of the game but didn't add much to the score sheet. She made her full PWR debut against the Exeter Chiefs the following week, scoring her maiden try and assist.

Maher hadn't played the Rugby 15s since 2021 but made the transition to prepare for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which will be played in England.

"I want to put myself in the best position for the World Cup" - Ilona Maher on joining Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher during the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian after signing with the Bristol Bears, Ilona Maher revealed that preparations for the 2025 Rugby World Cup were the main reason she joined the English top flight. She also acknowledged the growth of the league, adding that she also wanted to try a new different challenge.

"I want to put myself in the best position to hopefully be selected for the World Cup. I think there are many reasons. I really love what the PWR is doing and I think I love their branding, I think that’s really cool. I have been in the USA sevens for six years now. So I wanted to try something different, go and live somewhere else, meet new people."

Maher attended the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand and is now looking to force her way into the USA Eagles World Cup team, who are drawn against England, Australia, and Samoa in the pool stage.

"I want to pursue this World Cup thing, I want to be the best player that Team USA needs or that they deserve," Ilona Maher told People.

Maher played in the outside center position for the USA Rugby Sevens teams at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, leading them to a bronze medal in the latter last year.

