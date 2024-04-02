In Pictures: Allyson Felix celebrates Easter with her family

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix recently shared pictures with her family on Easter eve. Felix was spotted with her baby bump as she is expecting her second child in the coming months.

Felix's husband, Kenneth Ferguson, and daughter, Camryn, were present alongside her in the photos. She shared the photos on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Happy Resurrection Day"

Allyson Felix's Instagram story

After a career spanning more than a decade which included 31 individual titles, the 38-year-old retired at the end of the 2022 season. Allyson Felix last took to the field for the US national team during the Eugene World Championships in 2022 where she won a gold (4x400m relay) and bronze medal (4x400m mixed).

However, America's most decorated sprinter recently opened up about her wish to return to the field in an interview with 'People' magazine. Felix was quoted as saying:

"I feel like I will always miss it because I love to compete and I just thrive off of that. I don't doubt my decision at all. I feel very confident in that, but I do miss the training. I miss teammates and traveling for competitions. All of those things, I'll definitely continue to miss, but I've also, this is where I'm supposed to be."

Allyson Felix: Sponsorships and endorsements

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix was sponsored by the brand Nike for the most part of her career. However, after the contract between both parties ended in December 2017, the relationship between Nike and Felix turned sour.

Firstly, the brand reportedly asked Felix to take a 70 percent pay cut. The former Olympian was also planning to have her first child in the coming year and Nike refused to provide financial security to Felix in case of a drop in performance due to recovery from childbirth.

Owing to this, the former world champion refused to pen down another deal with the brand. She struck a deal with Gap's athletic-wear brand Athleta as its first sponsored athlete in 2019.

Felix also launched a footwear brand, Saysh, in 2021. The brand offers various types of shoes including specialized running shoes. The brand also allows its customers to exchange their shoes for different sizes during pregnancy.

In an interview with Fashionista in 2023, Felix shared her motivation behind launching this new brand. She said:

"This has been my dream since we started this company. Being a runner, I wanted to bring a performance shoe to the space. It's different because it is made specifically to fit the form of the female foot."

Saysh also recently launched a brand new collection of shoes just for toddlers.