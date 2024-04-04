In Pictures: Allyson Felix shares glimpses of her life in recent times with family

Legendary track and field athlete Allyson Felix recently shared a few heartwarming glimpses of her life along with her family.

Felix and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, announced their pregnancy a few months back. The couple are all set to welcome their second child and first son this month, six years after Camryn's birth in 2018.

The couple initially announced the news by sharing pictures of themselves, displaying the prenatal test picture. Ferguson shared the picture on his social media and wrote,

"It still doesn’t feel real to say this, but we couldn’t be more excited to say… that a [sic.] we have a baby boy on the way."

As she approaches her due month, Felix recently shared a few pictures from the tender moments she shared with her family. She was seen enjoying a car ride along with her husband and daughter.

Felix also shared a picture of Camryn sporting a black leather jacket with "Detroit born, LA raised" written on it, which she donned on their visit to Legoland. Felix and Camryn were seen enjoying some leisure time, pampering themselves with pedicures, and the former Olympian further also shared a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump.

The 38-year-old California native captioned the picture:

"lately💛"

Allyson Felix features in Saysh's Maternity Returns campaign

Allyson Felix features in Saysh's latest campaign.

Following her illustrious athletics career, Allyson Felix along with her brother, Wes Felix launched her shoe brand "Saysh" in June 2021.

Felix parted ways with Nike in 2019 after the leading shoe brand refrained from offering salary protections for their pregnant female athletes. The seven-time Olympian champion claimed that the brand asked her to take a 70% pay cut during the pregnancy, which did not sit well with her.

Following her separation from Nike, the sibling duo launched their shoe brand that specifically crafts sports footwear for women. The brand also introduced a flexible maternal shoe return policy.

The "Saysh Maternity Returns Policy," which the brand claims is "An intentionally sexist return policy," promises a free pair of shoes in exchange for a change in foot size due to pregnancy. The brand claims when a woman becomes pregnant, her shoe size changes by half a size or more and tends to remain the same.

Felix was seen in the brand's latest video for the campaign, delivering the message:

"It's time for change. Saysh is dusting away inequality."

Felix's athletics career was nothing short of legendary. She secured seven gold, three silver, and one bronze medal at the Olympics. Furthermore, she bagged 20 World Championships medals throughout her career.