In pictures: David Taylor spends time with daughters London and Ivy after OSU's win over Utah Valley in first dual meet as head coach

American wrestler David Taylor was recently spotted with his daughters, London and Ivy. This came just a few days after Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys won their first clash of the 2024-25 season against Utah Valley.

Following this victory, Taylor took some spare time out of his coaching job to spend time with his daughters on his farm. Taylor took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of his time with London and Ivy in his story.

In the posts, Taylor can be seen wearing an orange hoody and complementing it with a hat, while his daughters and pet dog accompanied him in the backseat of the car. The three-time World Championship gold medalist also shared glimpses of some of the animals that are present on his farm.

Here are some of the pictures:

Taylor's Instagram story featuring his daughters and pet dog (Image via David Taylor Instagram handle)

Taylor shares a glimpse of his farm animals (Image via David Taylor's Instagram story)

Taylor coached- Oklahoma Cowboys defeated the Utah Valley 38-6 to register a convincing win last week registering eight victories in their ten matches. Luke Sarber (197 pounds), Wyatt Hendrickson (197 pounds), Dean Hamiti Jr (174 pounds) and Troy Spratley (125 pounds) produced impressive performances for the team.

David Taylor himself had good wrestling in the last few weeks. He clinched a World Championship bronze medal in the 92 Kg weight bracket after defeating Iran's Kamran Ghasempour 6-2. The 33-year-old also defeated Azerbaijan's Abubakr Abakarov 3-1 and Germany's Lars Schaefle 11-1 in the repechage round after facing a defeat to Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the opening round.

David Taylor comments on his team's performance against Utah Valley

Taylor with the United States flag after winning his final bout on the 13th day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

David Taylor recently commented on his team's victory against Utah Valley on Friday.

In an interview after the victory, Taylor expressed his happiness for the team's win and also stated that Utah Valley posed a tough challenge to them. He also mentioned the amazing environment of the arena that provided a perfect stage for wrestling. He said (via Oklahoma State):

"Tonight was a lot of fun. Utah Valley provided a really good wrestling environment, and our guys got challenged in some unique ways. It's good to get challenged early so we can figure out how to make some adjustments. I was really happy with the way the guys wrestled."

This contest was David Taylor's first coaching assignment as the Oklahoma Cowboys' wrestling head coach after joining the institution in May. Under him, the side also clinched a victory against Oregon State 36-3 on Sunday (Nov. 17) and will next face Wyoming and Arizona State on Nov 22 and 24 respectively.

