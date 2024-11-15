In Pictures: Ilona Maher turns heads in off-shoulder black mini dress at SI swimsuit's 60th anniversary celebrations

American rugby union player Ilona Maher was recently spotted at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover's 60th anniversary celebration. Maher was the main cover star of the SI's 2024 September issue and was photographed in Bellport by photographer Ben Watts.

The Vermont native was among a few athletes who graced the organization's 2024 issue, which included prominent collegiate gymnast Olivia Dunne and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird. Owing to this, Maher was part of the magazine's anniversary celebration, which completed its 60th edition in 2024, having started in January 1964.

Maher took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few glimpses of her time on the event's red carpet in her stories. In the post, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress complemented with black heels. Other 2024 SI models, such as Brooks Nader, also attended the event.

"Off to celebrate @si_swimsuit's 60th anniversary and my September digital cover," Maher wrote in her story.

Here are some of the pictures:

Maher's Instagram story (Credits: @ilonamaher Instagram)

Maher's time at the event's red carpet (Credits: @ilonamaher Instagram)

Maher with Brooks Nader (Credits: @ilonamaher Instagram)

Ilona Maher is currently a contestant in the television series, "Dancing With the Stars" where she is competing along with dancer Alen Bersten.

Sports Illustrated's chief editor heaps praises on Ilona Maher

Maher during her Union Rugby match against France on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

SI's chief editor MJ Day commented on the significance of Ilona Maher in the magazine's 2024 issue. This was the American Union rugby player's first appearance in this prominent sports magazine.

Day stated in a statement that the instance of the 28-year-old becoming a part of September's digital cover is not just because of her achievements on the rugby field. She further heaped praises on the 'conviction' and 'authenticity' of Maher. Day said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement. Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human."

Ilona Maher has represented the United States women's rugby team in numerous events, including the Rugby World Cup. She won a bronze medal at the recent Paris Olympics, which was the second quadrennial games of her career.

Besides her rugby achievements, Maher is also an advocate of body-positivity for women and continuously raises her voice on this issue via her social media handles.

