In Pictures: Jordan Chiles stuns in Beyonce inspired Nike outfits at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024

Jordan Chiles showed off her Beyonce-inspired leotard and Nike fit amid the US Gymnastics Championships. Fresh off her US Classic all-around bronze finish, the 23-year-old was in contention with the other promising US gymnasts at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships.

A member of the US Gymnastics team since 2013, Jordan Chiles swept several accolades throughout her career. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was an integral part of the silver-winning team. At the 2023 Pan American Games, she anchored her team to a gold finish and earned the individual all-around bronze, to end the season on a positive note.

Her noteworthy performance at the 2024 US Classic awarded her the bronze after scoring 55.450 in the all-around. The next event, the US Championships, was the most crucial as a build-up to Paris. Though Chiles' scores were not enough to earn her an all-around podium on the final day, her fashion game shone through.

Over her leotard, the World gold medalist wore an oversized white jacket by Nike with the Swoosh and World Champions Center emblem on the back. Team USA approved the knee-length attire as the only Paris fit, posted on Instagram. In the photo series, Chiles' leotard peeked from inside since her jacket stole the attention.

Channeling her inner Beyonce on the final night, Chiles picked a bejeweled leotard inspired by one of the many couture pieces Beyonce donned at the Renaissance World Tour. The silver Gk Elite leotard was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

In an X post, the 23-year-old was placed beside the prominent cultural figure of the 21st century, dubbed Queen Bey. Except for the size and color of the crystals, the leotard pattern looked nearly similar.

Jordan Chiles' Beyonce-inspired multi-colored leotard from US Gymnastics Day 1 stole the show

The leotard was a mix of colors, with each texture contributing to the beauty of the leotard. On a black base, sprinkles of blue, pink, red, orange, and yellow made her a standout on the first day of the event. 4,400 Swarovski crystals were aligned perfectly to dazzle under the bright lights.

On Instagram, Team USA posted a video montage of Jordan Chiles performing to appreciate the Olympian's stunning sense of fashion.

"Jordan Chiles? Oh, you mean THAT GIRL! Yeah, we know her!" the caption read.

During the Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce wore this multi-colored leotard on her birthday show in Los Angeles.

Simone Biles, the all-around top finisher, Shilese Jones, and Skye Blakely have already secured their spots on the Paris Olympics roster. With just two spots left, Jordan Chiles will look forward to earning one.