In Pictures: Jordan Chiles stuns in new all Nike outfit at popular Air Event in Paris

The Nike on Air Event is the talk of the sports town right now. Jordan Chiles, one of the most successful gymnasts also visited the event in Paris, and is among the many athletes who have been sharing their pictures from the event in their beautiful Nike attires.

Jordan Chiles shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, donning her all Nike garb. She was seen wearing a blue crop top and blue shorts layered with a black jacket. To add more grace to it, Chiles accessorized her outfit with black gloves, shoes, and goggles along with a unique hairstyle. Through her caption, she highlighted that Mortal Combat, a popular video game, was the inspiration behind her outfit.

"Kitana wins, Flawless Victory"- Mortal Kombat. Nike On Air Event 2024 - Paris, France," she wrote.

Jordan Chiles signed with Nike last year, and keeping her unique style in mind, the giant company never fails to pamper the world-class gymnast. Just before the holidays in 2023, they showered Chiles with all their love.

Nike's gift to Jordan Chiles

Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, Jordan Chiles shared an exciting gift given by Nike on her Instagram account.

"Welcome to Jordan's house. Am I dreaming!? You guys- my 1st @nike collab and I am freaking out. Nike x Jordan Chiles Holiday'23 is one for the books. Love everything. #jordansfavoritethings are linked for you. I think I'm gonna cry," her caption carried.

In the video, Jordan Chiles showcased a Paris-inspired white-colored box shaped like a house. It consisted of Nike models related to her unique collaboration, which included Nike Dunks in burgundy and cream colors and the iconic logo in pretty pink.

The shoe also carried an Eiffel Tower charm as a mark of the upcoming Paris Olympics and also symbolized the relationship between her and Nike. Not only this, the gift also carried a burgundy Tracksuit with her signature on it, and last but not least was a puffy white vest with her signature.

