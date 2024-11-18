In Pictures: Katie Ledecky greets the crowd as she attends SEC clash between Florida Gators and LSU Tigers

American swimmer Katie Ledecky recently visited the University of Florida for an SEC football match. The clash took place on Sunday (Nov 17) in which the Gators faced the LSU Tigers.

The Gators won the match convincingly 27-16 to make a comeback after successive defeats against Texas and Georgia in their previous encounters. The University's swimming head coach, Anthony Nesty, was also present with Ledecky during the match.

Ledecky took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her time in the stadium. In the posts, the 27-year-old donned a Florida Gators t-shirt and cap which she complemented with white shoes and a blue jacket. She also carried one of her Paris Olympic gold medals that she won a few months back.

In the caption, Ledecky thanked the Gators swimming division and its head coach Nesty. She wrote:

"Thanks Gainesville, @gatorsswimdv, @anthony_nestyuf for all of your support. On to new goals together 🏊🏻‍♀️ Great game yesterday!"

Here are some of the pictures:

Katie Ledecky, a Stanford graduate, joined the University of Florida in 2021 for a volunteer swimming coach job. Moreover, the Washington native also trained under the Gators' head coach, Nesty in the University's swimming club before the Paris quadrennial games. She performed impressively, winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

28-time Olympic gold medalist lauded Katie Ledecky's Gators training group for the swimmer's success at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky celebrates with the US flag after winning the Women's 1500m freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky's University of Florida training group received praise from the most decorated Olympic swimmer himself, Michael Phelps. This came after Ledecky's 1500m freestyle victory at the 2024 Olympics. Following this win, the 27-year-old took a moment and thanked her Gators training group for helping her before the Olympics.

In an interview, Phelps shed light on this moment and stated that it was a 'powerful' moment for Ledecky who didn't forget to mention her training group even after an Olympic win. Phelps also mentioned the efforts that the group put into training sessions. He said (via Hail Florida Hail):

"To be able to do that and to still be kind of in the moment almost celebrating that gold medal with them, I think it's so powerful. She's got a great training group down there at the University of Florida. Those guys ball. Those guys can really train."

Two more Paris Olympic medalists, Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel, also visited the University of Florida before the quadrennial event.

