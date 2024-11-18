In Pictures: Kishane Thompson gets honored by Jamaican Olympic Association after narrowly missing 100m gold to Noah Lyles

Kishane Thompson has been honored by the Jamaican Olympic Association for his remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the quadrennial games, he narrowly missed out on a gold medal after finishing second to Noah Lyles in the finals of the men’s 100m.

Entering the event as the world leader in the distance during the 2024 season, a time he clocked at the Jamaican Championships in Kingston, Thompson was one of the favorites for the gold medal. As anticipated, he faced stiff competition from the 2023 world champion Noah Lyles in the final.

During the final, just when it looked like Thompson had crossed the finish line first, it was Noah Lyles whose torso reached the line first, thus emerging as the Olympic gold medalist. However, the race was a nail-biter, with the American clocking a personal best time of 9.79s (9.784), ahead of Thompson's 9.79s (9.789). The 23-year-old Thompson thus returned home with a silver medal on his first Olympic appearance.

Following his successful campaign at the Summer Games, Kishane Thompson was honored by the Jamaican Olympic Association and presented with a huge trophy at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston.

One can take a look at all the photos from the evening, which was also attended by his family --

At the event, Kishane Thompson also received JMD $1.5 million for his silver-medal finish at the Olympics.

Kishane Thompson expresses gratitude for the support from Jamaican fans

Men's 100m final at the Paris Olympic Games. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Kishane Thompson expressed gratitude to Jamaican track and field fans for their support. In an interview with Citius Mag following his participation in the 100m at the Olympics, Thompson said (starting at 2:00):

“Yes, most definitely. I haven't gotten to reply to everyone, but I know that the love and support is massive. You know, even this I felt even if I didn't even did as great as I did, the fact that it's my first time you know the love has been phenomenal even before I even medal you know, so I'm really glad for that.”

Additionally, Thompson shared his experience of being in the spotlight following the final, saying (0:50 onwards):

“It has been phenomenal, honestly the whole vibe. Growing up I always seen the Olympics always loved track and field and always wanted to be in this moment. So, it's a very good feeling.”

Notably, Thompson concluded his track season after participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

