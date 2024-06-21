In Pictures: Lindsey Vonn attends NY Liberty vs LA Sparks game to cheer on the 'badass' Sabrina Ionescu

American alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn recently attended a WNBA between New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks to support the women's basketball icon Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the former. Vonn also shared a captivating streak of pictures from her escapade.

Vonn is one of the most popular global sporting figures, and she has achieved this status after proving her prowess on the various snowy slopes of the world. So much so that she is a three-time Olympic medalist.

Vonn has also won eight world championship medals: two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. Her 82 World Cup victories used to be a world record back in the day, until Mikaela Shiffrin took over.

Beyond her skiing finesse, Lindsey Vonn is known for her enthusiasm and support for other sporting realms. She is frequently spotted at important sporting events in various disciplines. Most recently, she was seen enjoying the Liberty vs Sparks game on Friday at the Barclays Center. As mentioned earlier, she was there to support team Liberty and their guard, Sabrina Ionescu. Liberty took home the victory by 93-80, with Ionescu scoring 31 points with nine assists and two rebounds.

Vonn spammed her Instagram with a series of pictures from her Brooklyn, New York, outing. In the first picture, the two could be seen posing for the camera, while in the second one, Vonn is hugging Ionescu. In the last picture, the duo can be seen indulging in a conversation. She also sneaked a clip from the game among these pictures.

She wrote a heartwarming caption that read:

"Had the privilege of watching this badass play basketball in a packed stadium last night! The energy is different… you can feel it! Women’s sports are freaking amazing!!"

When Lindsey Vonn expressed her delight for Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes' record-breaking viewership

Lindsey Vonn surely knows how to uplift other players and particularly promote women in sports. One such athlete who got backing from Vonn is the Indiana Fever prodigy Caitlin Clark, who used to be an Iowa Hawkeyes star during her collegiate days.

During the NCAA women's championship, a matchup between Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks shattered all the previous viewership records after recording a mammoth 18.7 million viewers that peaked at 24 million.

Caitlin Clark took to X (formerly Twitter) after that to publicly share her excitement.

"18.7 MILLION," she wrote.

Vonn replied through a couple of emojis, expressing her ecstasy for the feat.

