In Pictures: Masai Russell turns heads in black puffer coat and white two-piece set at Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors game

Reigning Olympic women's 100m hurdles champion Masai Russell recently made an appearance courtside during the Boston Celtics' game against the Toronto Raptors. Russell is currently enjoying her time away from the track following a successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Saturday, November 16, the Celtics took on the visiting Raptors at TD Garden and claimed a thrilling 126-123 victory. Jayson Tatum, a key member of Team USA's Olympic gold-winning squad, sealed the win for the Celtics in the overtime, where his buzzer-beater turned out to be the defining factor of the game. Tatum recorded 24 points, with 11 rebounds and nine assists while his teammate Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, with six rebounds and seven assists. The victory boosted the Celtics' s record to 7-3 this season.

Masai Russell, who made her Olympics debut at this year's Paris Games and earned the first gold medal of her career after reigning supreme in the women's 100m hurdles final, attended the game. The 24-year-old sported a white cropped hoodie paired with matching white sweatpants. She completed the look with a puffer vest layered over the hoodie and accessorized with bracelets.

The runner received a warm ovation from the crowd at TD Garden as her name was announced. The Celtics's official Instagram account shared her photos, captioning the post:

"Brought some hardware to The Garden tonight."

"My goal is to be Olympic champion again" - Masai Russell shares her aspirations for the future

Masai Russell at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)

Following her nail-biting gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics, Masai Russell expressed during an interview with World Athletics that she aims to capture the world titles in both indoor and outdoor events. Speaking last month, she also shared her ambition to set a world record and defend her title at the 2028 LA Olympics.

She said (via World Athletics),

"My goal is to be the world indoor record-holder, the world indoor champ, world outdoor record-holder, world outdoor champ - and Olympic champ again. If I’m not shooting to be the best ever in the sport, then what am I doing?,

"I’m trying to build a legacy for those who look up to me: the little girls who don’t believe they’re big enough or strong enough to do it. I know that they can. I want to be that person for them."

In recognition of her Paris Olympics achievements, Masai Russell was recently featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City.

