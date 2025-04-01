In Pictures: 'Mesmerized' Emma McKeon raves about first trip across Tasman

Former competitive swimmer Emma McKeon shared a few pictures of her most recent trip to New Zealand on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is the most decorated Australian Olympian in history, grabbing 14 Olympic medals through her career. McKeon retired in 2024 after her participation in the Paris Olympics.

Emma McKeon made her international debut at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore, where she managed to claim one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. She comes from a family of swimmers, with her father, Ron McKeon, winning four Commonwealth Games gold medals.

In her recent post on Instagram, the Aussie shared a few glimpses of her first-ever trip to New Zealand. She captioned the post with:

"First trip to NZ and I am mesmerised 😍."

McKeon has made several public appearances after retiring in 2024, recently attending the 2025 Australian Open.

Emma McKeon's performance at the 2024 Olympics

Emma McKeon at the Paris 2024 Olympics - (Image via Getty)

Emma McKeon's performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris was one to remember as she managed to claim three medals. She won gold in the women's 4x100m free relay, silver in the women's 4x100m medley relay, and bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. She then went on to finish sixth in the women's 100m butterfly final, her last individual Olympic event.

McKeon announced her retirement right after the Paris 2024 in November. Her Olympic career is one for the history books, as she's only second to Katie Ledecky in terms of the number of swimming gold medals won by a female athlete. She has won 14 medals across three Olympics, and at Tokyo 2020, she secured seven medals overall, which is tied for the most amount of medals won by a female athlete in any sport in a single edition of the event.

The Aussie released an emotional statement on Instagram following her retirement, in which she said she was thankful for everything swimming had given her. She wrote:

"Leading into Paris, I knew it would be my last Olympics, and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey, and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming. I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally,"

"I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for. Now I am excited to see how I can push myself in other ways, and for all the things that life has in store."

The 30-year-old went out in the best way possible, managing to grab glory at the Paris Olympics, and forever etching her name in history.

