In Pictures: Mondo Duplantis graces the cover of prestigious French sports magazine after Paris Olympics exploits

Reigning Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis recently graced the cover of the magazine of the French sports tabloid L'Équipe. Duplantis made waves at the Paris Olympics this year by winning a gold medal and smashing the world record.

The 25-year-old wrapped up his 2024 season at the Diamond League final in September, where he won his fourth consecutive Diamond League Trophy. Following that, he appeared on the cover of Vogue, where he surprised his long-time girlfriend, Desire Inglander, by proposing to her during the shoot. Now, the Swedish standout has featured on the cover of the Le Magazine L'Équipe.

The magazine shared the update on its Instagram handle, where it recounted Duplantis' story and how he welcomed the magazine into his family home, writing in the caption:

"THE STORY OF ARMAND DUPLANTIS FROM LAFAYETTE. One hundred days after being catapulted to the pinnacle of the sport with his world record in Paris, the pole vaulting prodigy welcomed Le Mag into his family home in Lafayette, Louisiana, land of his paternal French ancestors. This is where it all began for him 25 years ago." [Translated to English]

This August, Duplantis made history at his second Olympic Games in Paris, where he successfully defended his gold medal from the Tokyo and also set a new world record for the ninth time.

He won the gold with a leap of 6.2 meters but requested the bar to be raised to 6.25 meters to attempt the world record, which he cleared effortlessly. The Swede broke that record at the Silesia Diamond League after the Olympics with a clearance of 6.26 meters, surpassing his own world record for the tenth time.

"How can you even do that" - Justin Gatlin showers praise on Mondo Duplantis for his world record breaking streak

Mondo Duplantis at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final (Source: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis' world record breaking journey began back in 2020 when he surpassed French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.14 meters. Since then he has been an unstoppable force and kept adding to that record on numerous occasions.

Former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin lauded Duplantis' athletic brilliance and dubbed him Mr World Record on his Ready Set Go podcast with Rodney Green.

"My thing is like how can you even do that because each world record is special within itself; no human has ever done that achievement. He really going out there, and I mean, if I remember correctly, when it comes to World Athletics back then, when they were the IAAF, it was for every world record you get six figures 100k," he said [44:00 onwards on Apple Podcasts].

"So... go back and check how many world records this man has had from indoors to outdoors in the last three years; that's crazy, like he's "Mr. World Record" for sure," he added.

In his interview with Olympics.com, Mondo Duplantis revealed his aspiration to clear the 6.30m mark.

