In Pictures: Noah Lyles drips in neon green pants during his outing at the Las Vegas ComplexCon

Noah Lyles is making the most of his break after the Paris Olympics. The American recently attended the ComplexCon in Las Vegas and shared snaps from his outing with fans.

For Lyles, 2024 has been an incredible year on and off the track. He began his competitive season in January, racing the indoor 60m. He was crowned national champion in the distance, before winning the 60m silver at the World Indoor Championships.

Lyles began his outdoor season in April, and put up multiple dominant performances, winning the Tom Jones Memorial, the Bermuda Grand Prix, and the New York City Grand Prix. The American also competed at the World Relays in the Bahamas, helping Team USA win gold in the 4x100m event.

Noah Lyles then went on to dominate the US Olympic Trials, winning both the 100m and 200m titles. At the Paris Olympics, the sprinter was crowned champion in the shorter distance but had to settle for bronze in the 200m.

Since his Olympic exploits, Noah Lyles has been enjoying some time away from the sport, exploring his other interests. Recently, the American attended the Las Vegas ComplexCon ‘an immersive ever-evolving platform giving attendees an insider's look into the world of pop culture, combining elements of a festival and an exhibition, bringing together diverse aspects of pop culture and digital interests into a real-life experience.’

Sharing snaps from his outing, Lyles wrote on Instagram:

“It was a complex day.”

At ComplexCon, the sprinter also bumped into WWE star Ray Mysterio and showed his appreciation for the wrestler, telling him,

“It’s an honor, I know what you guys put your body through. I know you're a lot of entertainment, but you're a lot of sports too.”

Noah Lyles attends GQ Men of the Year event

Lyles and Bromfield at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party (Image Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles' off-season has also seen the sprinter make multiple red-carpet appearances. Most recently, he attended the GQ Men of the Year event, alongside his partner, Junelle Bromfield. The sprinter shared pictures of his night with fans, posing with Bromfield, as well as singer Cordae and Shaboozey. He captioned the photos,

“Saddle up y'all. GQ Men of the Year event, stepped out in full Louis Vuitton by the visionary Pharrell Williams. Honored to celebrate GQ’s Designer of the Year, thank you for the fit Pharrell.

In his time away from the track, Noah Lyles got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Bromfield, and the duo purchased a house together. The sprinter's time off has also seen him participate in a fashion show, attend the US Open alongside F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and more.

