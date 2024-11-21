  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • In Pictures: Noah Lyles shares glimpses of training sessions as the Olympic Gold medalist gears up for the upcoming season

In Pictures: Noah Lyles shares glimpses of training sessions as the Olympic Gold medalist gears up for the upcoming season

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Nov 21, 2024 01:02 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles during Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles shared glimpses of his training session as he returned to the track after a victorious campaign at the Paris Olympics. The American athlete revealed that he has begun training for the upcoming track season.

The 27-year-old athlete began the 2024 season as the defending champion with the goal of winning three Olympic gold medals. Lyles kicked off his season with indoor races, where he competed in the USATF Indoor Grand Prix and defeated Christian Coleman. He then competed in the World Indoor Athletics Championships to win silver medals in the 60m and the 4x400m relay.

Noah Lyles then marched on to the outdoor season with the Paris Olympics in foresight. After multiple appearances in Grand Prix and Diamond League events, Lyles emerged as one of the top contenders for the Olympic medals in the 100m and the 200m. The American athlete won the men's 100m gold medal at the Paris Olympics after a photo finish with Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

also-read-trending Trending

Misfortune struck the athlete before the 200m finals when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, despite the diagnosis, Lyles decided to compete in the finals and finished third. He decided to withdraw from the 4x100m and ultimately concluded his season. Over two months after the Paris Olympics, he shared an update with his fans as he returned to the track.

Along with a couple of pictures on Instagram, Lyles live-streamed his entire training session on his official YouTube channel, raising anticipation among fans for the upcoming season.

"2025 Season ⏳," he wrote.

Noah Lyles on his decision to withdraw from the Paris Olympics after the 200m finals

Noah Lyles during Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles during Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles took to Instagram to express his disappointment after withdrawing from the 4x100m relay after the 200m finals at the Paris Olympics. He went on to congratulate Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bednarek for their outstanding performances. Furthermore, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support throughout the quadrennial games.

"First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_ , @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympic I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart," he wrote.

Moreover, Noah Lyles expressed his happiness in being able to put forward a great show at the major games.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी