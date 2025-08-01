IN PICTURES: Noah Lyles rocks beige Summer Neutrals and Louis Vuitton Accent with sporting Iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon Card

Noah Lyles turned heads with his funky outfit in his latest appearance on day 1 of the US National Track and Field Championships. He also flaunted his Yu-Gi-Oh card from a Japanese manga series ahead of competing in the event.The USATF Championships commenced on July 31 and will conclude in August in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field. This is the national trials for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. On day 1 of the event, one of the most captivating appearances was made by the 100m Olympic champion, Lyles, who never falls short of garnering attention with his outfits.The American made an entry to the USATF Championships in style as he donned a stylish beige-colored co-ord set and paired it with a white t-shirt. Along with this, he added a belt that had 'faith' written on it and carried a yellow Louis Vuitton bag. Besides his outfit, he turned heads as he continued his tradition of incorporating his love for Yu-Gi-Oh cards in his appearance.Lyles framed the iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon card and wore it as a stylish locket. He was seen flaunting his outfit and the card locket in a recent post by tracktownusa on Instagram. The post's caption read:&quot;It’s @nojo18’s world, we’re just living in it 🌎&quot;Here are the pictures of his appearance at the USATF Championships : View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLyles competed in the 100m heats of the USATF Championships, where he stood atop the podium after clocking 10.05s. However, the American withdrew his name from the semi-finals and finals of the 100m to solely focus on the 200m dash.When Noah Lyles opened up about his favorite anime and manga Noah Lyles started a new tradition of bringing Yu-Gi-Oh cards to races last year, showcasing his passion for gaming, anime, and manga. He showcased his collection during the 2024 US Olympic Trials, where he first revealed the Blue-Eyes White Dragon card from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series during the 100m heats.After advancing to the semifinals, he introduced the Exodia the Forbidden One Yu-Gi-Oh card. He once opened up about his favorite anime and manga in an Instagram Live with legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky in October 2020.“My favorite anime is Full Metal Alchemist. There are two versions – Full Metal Alchemist and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood. I truthfully like both versions for different reasons, but I usually watch Brotherhood more,&quot; said Noah Lyles. He added:“And then my favorite manga is called Cage of Eden. It was one of the first long mangas I ever read. And I got like truly into the world.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLyles once shared the advantages of being a nerd for cards, as he once got an upgraded room because a woman saw him pull out a Yu-Gi-Oh card. Outside of his love for anime and cards, Noah Lyles is also infamous for his fashion choices during the events.