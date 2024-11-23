In Pictures: Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of last intrasquad meet of the fall donning LSU leotard ahead of her super senior year

Olivia Dunne recently gave her fans a sneak peek into the final intrasquad meet of the fall season, donning her iconic LSU leotard as she gears up for her super senior year. After contributing to the Tigers' historic victory of lifting the NCAA Gymnastics Championships title for the first time in 2024, Dunne announced her return to the squad for her fifth year in the collegiate circuit.

The Tigers women's gymnastics squad earned their first NCAA title after posting a stunning score of 198.225 points, surpassing California and Utah, who earned 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively. Ahead of the 2025 season commencement, Dunne participated in the fourth and last intrasquad meet of the season.

The purple and gold pack's gymnast and social media sensation took to the platform to share the exciting moments from the event, showcasing her skills. The 22-year-old posted a mirror selfie, donning a gold and purple Leotard from GK Elite. The leotard had "Tigers" inscribed with gold sparkles.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Dunne wrote:

"Last intrasquad of the fall."

Further, the Tigers' gymnast shared a glimpse of herself, performing a routine on the balance beam, including a flip, and added a purple heart.

"New year and a new mindset" - Olivia Dunne sets her sight on defending the national championships with other LSU gymnasts

Olivia Dunne before a meet against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

After acknowledging the previous year's success, Olivia Dunne recently weighed in on the upcoming season. She highlighted the importance of building new bonds with the freshmen gymnasts, emphasized the need for a fresh start, and expressed her confidence in the team's incredible talent.

"Yes we we won but it's time to turn the page like it's a new year, new group of girls. It's a different team," Dunne said. "It's a new year and a new mindset and we have to rebuild bonds with new girls that are on the team and it's fun like that's part of the fun of being in college...getting to meet new people and our freshmen this year are so good at gymnastics and I just think our team is like...the raw talent of the team is incredible. So I think there's no lack of talent. It's just that we got to put all the pieces together." (1:23 onwards)

Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Alyona Shchennikova, Aleah Finnegan, and KJ Johnson will join Olivia Dunne for the 2025 season slated to commence on January 3, 2024.

