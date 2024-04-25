In Pictures: Olivia Dunne and team spreads smiles at the LSU Victory Parade after clinching their first NCAA title

LSU Tigers won its first-ever National Championship on April 20, 2024, and celebrated their historic win with a Victory parade 4 days later.

The parade began at 6:30 pm, followed by a ceremony inside the PMAC. With a score of 198.2250, LSU placed ahead of California, Utah, and Florida to win its first-ever NCAA National Championship.

On their Instagram account, The LSU Gym shared glimpses from the parade through a series of pictures, where the champions were seen having the time of their lives.

In the first shot, Olivia Dunne is seen distributing necklaces, along with athletes like Bryce Wilson interacting with the crowd atop the parade bus, celebrating their accomplishment.

The caption to this post carried,

"Why wouldn't you come to LSU?"

This was LSU's tenth appearance in the NCAA championships finals. The team had previously made back-to-back final four appearances under their head coach Jay Clark, before winning the national championship for the first time on Saturday.

All about the final round of LSU at the National Championship

LSU led the first two rotations of the finals but briefly conceded their lead to Utah. However, they were able to reclaim their lead owing to a strong finish at the beam. In the final rotation, five Tiger gymnasts attained a 9.9+ score, along with Konnor McClain chalking up a meet-leading score of 9.9625 on the beam.

Utah, after losing its lead to LSU in rotation 4, dropped below California, as the latter was able to deliver a stellar performance on bars which included a team-leading score of 9.9125.

California secured the second position, -0.375 behind the Tigers. Utah claimed the third position with a total score of 197.8000 and in the fourth position was Florida with a score of 197.4375.

In the Vault category, LSU's Haleigh Bryant and California's Mya Lauzon were on the top with a score of 9.9500. In the Bars category, Utah's Grace McCallum and Florida's Leanne Wong were at the top with a score of 9.9500.

In the Beam category, LSU's Konnor McClain was at the top with a score of 9.9625 and in the Floor category, Florida's Leanne Wong captured the spot in the leaderboard with a score of 9.9500.

Haleigh Bryant nabbed the individual all-around title for the second time in LSU school history and finished as one of the top 10 gymnasts in almost all the events at the NCAA championships.