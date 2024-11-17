In Pictures: Olympic Champion Ariarne Titmus steals the show in glamorous black dress at Gold Coast Women of the Year

Ariarne Titmus turned heads at the Gold Coast Women of the Year award ceremony with her glamorous outfit on Saturday, November 16. The Australian swimmer is currently enjoying her off-season after winning four medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Titmus won her first gold of the Paris Olympics in the women's 400m freestyle, where she clocked 3:57.49 and bested Katie Ledecky. Following this, her team won the gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, where Titmus swam the anchor leg and helped her team set a new Olympic record of 7:38.08. Along with that, she also won medals in the women's 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events.

On Saturday, November 16, the swimmer graced the Gold Coast Women of the Year award show presented by Harvey Norman in an elegant black dress. Ariarne shared a bunch of pictures with her sister Mia and fellow Australian swimmer, Alexa Leary.

Ariarne Titmus was seen wearing a stunning black-colored slit dress. In one of her Instagram stories, she lauded Leary for winning the Gold Coast Women of the Year title and wrote:

"You go girl @alexa_leart taking out the big one🩷"

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus’ Instagram story

A week ago, on November 9, the Australian swimmer attended the Champions Stakes Day donning a beautiful white dress with yellow-colored polka dots on it.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her plans for the 2028 Olympics

In an interview with Sports Star on August 5, Ariarne Titmus revealed that she would be taking a long break after her Paris Olympics campaign. While addressing her plans for the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, which are slated to take place from July 14, 2028, onwards, she said:

"I'm definitely having a very extended break. I haven’t planned when I’m going back to swimming. I want to go back when I feel ready to go back. Could be up to 12 months," Ariarne Titmus said.

Mentioning that she didn't want to 'lose the fire' ahead of the next quadrennial Games, the four-time Olympic gold medallist said:

"I just want to make sure I’m ready to go in LA. I don’t want to come back too early and, you know, lose that fire, I guess,” she said. “I think four years is a long time, so I want to prepare myself the best for those Olympic Games. For me, that’s the priority, not world championships in the years prior."

Following her campaign in the French Capital, Ariarne Titmus' Olympic medal tally stands at eight (four gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal).

