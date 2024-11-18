In Pictures: Rylee Arnold's boyfriend shares glimpses of their time together as she and Stephen Nedoroscik march on to the DWTS semifinals

Stephen Nedoroscik’s partner, Rylee Arnold, and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, spent quality time together following her success as a professional choreographer on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Lyons shared glimpses of some of these moments on social media.

Nedoroscik and Arnold have advanced to the DWTS semifinals after delivering a solid Viennese Waltz performance, which coincided with the show’s 500th episode celebration. The duo leaves no stones unturned as they are set to perform one final ballroom and one final Latin dance style in hopes of securing a spot in the grand finale.

Ahead of the DWTS semifinal episode on November 19, Rylee Arnold’s boyfriend Lyons shared adorable glimpses of their time together on his Instagram stories, which were later shared by the choreographer on her handle.

Trending

In one of the photos, Arnold was captured by Lyons before dinner.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Screenshot of Arnold’s story. Credits - IG/ @ryleearnold1

Lyons also shared additional images, including one where they were seen taking a romantic walk.

Check out more pictures here:

Screenshot of Arnold’s story. Credits - IG/ @ryleearnold1

"We thought it was a great time to share it": Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner on revealing her boyfriend after initially keeping him private

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at "Dancing With The Stars" on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Rylee Arnold opened up about introducing her boyfriend to the world after initially wanting to keep the relationship private. During the Halloween-themed episode, when Nedoroscik and Arnold scored their first 10 on DWTS, the 19-year-old was asked about revealing her boyfriend.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Arnold reacted, saying:

“I mean I'm just feeling really good in my relationship right now. I found a really good guy who treats me so well and makes me so happy and we thought it was a great time to share it and I want to share this journey with all of you guys. So, I just think it was really fun and I'm so grateful to have somebody who makes me feel as special.”

On being asked how the two met, Arnold said:

“Crazy coincidences actually and just like mutual friends but yeah it was actually kind of crazy how we met.”

Notably, Arnold made her relationship public with Walker Lyons, the USC Trojans football team’s tight end, on October 28, 2024, on her Instagram handle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback