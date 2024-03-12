In Pictures: Shaun White's girlfriend Nina Dobrev dazzles in Rabanne at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Star snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev graced the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Saturday night. Dobrev looked mesmerizing in a gown from Rabanne's Resort 2024 collection. The gown was designed by Julien Dossena.

The Canadian actress flashed the gown's silver sequins which played off the light. It bespoke innovation and bold design. Showing off her look on Instagram, Dobrev captioned it:

"it's giving @rabanne"

Dobrev, 35, also shared her look on X (formerly Twitter). She said:

"Nina before the #vanityfair party"

"More pictures of Nina Dobrev with Shaun White attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party."

Shaun White's brand Whitespace collaborates with Utah Jazz

White's brand Whitespace collaborated with Utah Jazz in January for performance gear and snowboards. This collaboration honors the 50th season of the Jazz franchise. It also celebrates White's snowboarding career.

White, a five-time Olympian, said he has always had a deep connection to Utah. He said:

"I've spent so much time here, whether it was competing, training or just enjoying the beautiful mountains."

The star snowboarder believes the people of Utah have an amazing energy, adding that this aligns with his values and what his brand Whitespace is all about. He highlighted:

"The boards and jackets turned out amazing, and I can't wait to rock the gear on the mountain this season. Let's Go Jazz!" (NBA)

Chris Barney, chief commercial officer at the Utah Jazz, was delighted to partner with Whitespace. He said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Shaun and Whitespace on this exclusive collection to share with the world all there is to know and love about Utah's incredible community, beauty and lifestyle." (Forbes)

The Utah Jazz Whitespace collection features three exclusive Whitespace AMF Park Twin Snowboard designs. This was designed by the creative teams at Utah Jazz and Whitespace, respectively. Fans can also take advantage of the four premium Whitespace jacket styles, which feature the Jazz brand.

This collection was released on January 11, 2024.