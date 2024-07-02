In Pictures: Simone Biles celebrates with Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles at the U.S. Olympic Trials as they qualify for Paris 2024

Simone Biles has officially qualified for the Paris Olympics and the gymnast was spotted excitedly celebrating her accomplishment alongside teammates Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles. For the American, this marks her third consecutive appearance at the Games, making her only the fourth woman from the country to achieve this feat.

As is the case for most competitions where she is present, Biles went into the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials as a favorite to win. She came to Minneapolis on the back of a stunning performance at the US Championships that saw her claim gold in all five events, the all-around, vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, as well as the balance beam.

At the Target Centre, the 27-year-old’s campaign got off to a lukewarm start, but it was still enough to give her the all-around lead at the end of day one. Back on the mat on Sunday, June 30, the American was still not close to her usual flawless self.

Trending

She fell off the beam, but testimony to the insane difficulty levels of her skills, was still able to pull through.

In the end, Simone Biles was crowned all-around champion with a score of 117.225, and won the vault with a 31.475. This marked her third consecutive time winning the two events at the Olympic Trials, and gave her a direct entry to the Games.

Joining the 27-year-old in Paris will be Tokyo teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, as well as Hezly Rivera, who will make her Olympic debut later this summer.

After the announcement of the team, a teary eyed Biles could be seen celebrating with Lee and Chiles, photos of which she shared on her Instagram. She captioned the pictures,

“See y'all in Paris.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Simone Biles also shared a picture of her posing in front of a Paris bound poster alongside Chiles and Joscelyn Roberson, who was named to the team as a traveling replacement.

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles on Team USA looking for redemption at the Paris Olympics

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was joined by Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Grace McCallum. The team went into the Games as the two-time defending champions in the team event, and were heavy favorites to finish atop the podium a third time.

However, despite solid individual performances that saw the US medal in all five events, the gymnasts missed out on defending their title for a third time.

This time around, Simone Biles and co. are hungry for revenge. Talking to media after the U.S Olympic Trials, the gymnast said:

"This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give, and our Tokyo performances weren't the best. We weren't under the best circumstances either. But, I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we're better athletes, we're more mature, we're smarter, we're more consistent.”

With some impressive performances at the Trials and four Olympic medalists on the team, USA will very much be the top contenders to reclaim their team gold at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback