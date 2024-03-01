In pictures: Simone Biles dazzles in black bikini as she shares latest glimpses of vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

American gymnast Simone Biles is currently enjoying her vacation along with her husband and NFL athlete Jonathan Owens, in the island state of Hawaii in the United States.

The couple escaped on their getaway to attend the wedding of American football linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to Keely Amelia Cartrett, a former University of Georgia women's soccer player.

Biles has been constantly sharing glimpses on social media to update her fans. She recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she is seen donning a black and white bikini.

Biles paired her look with her signature necklace that has an "Owens" pendant. Additionally, she also added a few diamond bracelets and completed her look with a statement ring. She captioned it:

"Tis the sea-sun to wear bikinis 🌞"

Two days ago, Biles shared another picture of herself in a pink and yellow bikini while posing against a surfboard. She again paired her look with her signature necklace and captioned the picture:

"Canceling my return flight."

Being in awe of her beauty, Owens commented on the post:

"Can’t get enough 😩😍"

Simone Biles receives nomination for the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award

Simone Biles of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's All-Around Final on Day Seven of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Legendary gymnast, Simone Biles, recently received a nomination for the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

The nominations were announced on February 26. Biles received the nomination following her spectacular display at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships where she secured four gold medals in team, individual all-around, balance beam and floor exercises.

She further bagged a silver medal in the vault event. Biles stands next to Sébastien Haller, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Siya Kolisi, Jamal Murray and Marketa Vondrousova in the nominations.

The awards will be presented on April 22, 2024, in Madrid. Biles withdrew from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan after experiencing "twisties." She stayed away from the sport for two years, focusing on her mental health.

Simone Biles returned after a two-year hiatus and competed in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.