In Pictures: Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens celebrate fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles' birthday

Simone Biles recently celebrated fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles' birthday along with several friends and husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. Chiles celebrated her 23rd birthday this year with friends almost 10 days after her real birthday, which is on April 15.

Biles is currently preparing for the upcoming Olympic season after her debut appearance at the National Team Cup earlier this month. The most decorated gymnast will be competing in some events before turning her focus completely to the coveted Olympic trials.

Jordan Chiles entered her birthday party in a black sports car as her friends cheered her on. With multiple posters of the gymnast and beautiful decor, Biles accompanied by her husband, Jonathan Owens, and other friends celebrated Chiles' 23rd birthday.

Biles took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of their celebration wishing Jordan Chiles. Here are some pictures from her birthday celebration.

Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals of the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns. During this time, she was trolled a lot on social media. During this tough time, Jordan Chiles stood by her as a strong supporter.

Chiles stepped in to take Biles' place in the team finals of the Tokyo Olympic games. She replaced Biles on the balance beam and the uneven bar. Despite not warming up and preparing for the event, Chiles chimed in last minute and helped the United States Women's gymnastics team win the silver medal in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Furthermore, she penned a heartfelt post for Simone Biles on Instagram while she was having a tough time and referred to her as 'best friend'.

"To my best friend, just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can’t explain how proud I am of you. I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together. Love jo," read the post caption.

Moreover, they grew closer and developed a great friendship after Jordan Chiles decided to train at the World Champions Centre in Texas, the same gym where Biles trains. They frequently support each other on social media and congratulate each other on major milestones.