In Pictures: Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens explore the city of Chicago after throwing out the first pitch at White Sox game

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are having the time of their lives exploring Chicago, Illinois. The couple are touring the city after it was announced last month that Owens has signed with the Chicago Bears NFL team for $4.75 million for the next two years.

Prior to this, Owens was with the Green Bay Packers, and Biles was there cheering for him every step of the way with that team. Now, the gymnast is eager to show her support as the NFL safety moves on to this new adventure in his career.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the American posted snapshots of what their day looked like in the Windy City. In one story, fans can see the couple out for a walk as they take in the sights that Chicago has to offer. Biles captioned the video,

“Getting our steps in.”

In the next story, the gymnast showed off her amazing photography skills, posting a snap of the iconic Chicago skyscrapers.

Lastly, Biles and Owens stopped to explore the local cuisine. The 26-year-old posted a photo of her husband smiling at the camera, dressed in a plain brown t-shirt and silver chain.

On the weekend, Biles and her husband further immersed themselves into the ways of Chicago, throwing the first pitch at the White Sox vs Cincinnati Reeds games. The couple arrived at the Guaranteed Rate Field dressed in matching White Sox shirts and seemed to have enjoyed their time on the field regardless of the hosts’ 0-5 loss.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens travel to Hawaii for Kamu Grugier-Hill’s wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are making the most of their time off before they get busy with their respective sports. Before exploring Chicago, the couple had traversed over international waters back in February to enjoy a delightful vacation in Hawaii.

The two were there to celebrate the wedding of Owens' fellow NFL athlete Kamu Grugier-Hill, who is a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings. Grugier-Hill married Keely Amelia, TikTok star and former University of Georgia soccer player.

After celebrating their friends’ wedding, Biles and Owens toured the Aloha State themselves, enjoying the pristine and tranquil beaches. The gymnast shared some shots of the two enjoying their vacation, captioning them,

“If home was a person”

The Chicago Bears safety replied in like manner, commenting,

“Love you so much baby.”

Biles and Owens themselves got married in 2023, in a beautiful destination wedding in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico.