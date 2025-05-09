In Pictures: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens rock unique outfits as they attend Pharrell Williams' Met After Party

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently stunned the world with their outing at the 2025 Met Gala. After attending the marquee event, the couple headed to Pharrell Williams' after party, and shared glimpses of the same with fans.

Biles and Owens are a power couple of the sporting world. The former is widely regarded to be the greatest gymnast to have ever graced the sport, while Owens is an NFL safety who plays for the Chicago Bears. The two sporting stars recently attended the Met Gala together, marking their debut at the event as a couple. After the Met, the duo headed to the Crane Club in New York for Pharrell Williams' after party, which featured an Uno tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Simone Biles shared glimpses of their time at the after party. In the photos, the gymnast is dressed in a short white dress with a black bow at the midriff, a silver bow at the waist, and a giant rose near the shoulder. On the other hand, Owens can be seen sporting a simple look featuring a black jeans and grey jacket. Biles captioned the post,

“Met after hours 🖤.”

Alongside Biles and Owens, several A-list stars attended Pharrell Williams’ Uno after party, including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Jaden Smith, Pusha T, and David Blaine.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on attending their first Met Gala together

Biles and Owens at the 2025 Met Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were absolutely stunning at the 2025 Met Gala. The theme for the event this year was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, and Biles was dressed in a blue dress with a white collar and long train, designed by Harbison Studio. Meanwhile, Owens sported a white suit with blue accents and a white fur cape.

While the couple enjoyed their time on the red carpet, Biles admitted it was a slightly stressful event. When asked what was more nerve racking, the Olympics or the Met, the gymnast told Vogue,

“The Met Gala, only because I trained for the Olympics for my whole entire life, and this is just like a one-day event. But I got in yesterday, we did all the fittings, and so it's just a lot more stressful.”

On the other end, Owens was keeping it cool for his wife, saying,

“We both can't be high strung. We gotta balance each other out.”

While this was Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first time attending the Met Gala together, Biles has previously appeared at the event individually in 2021.

