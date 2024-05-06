In Pictures: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share never-seen-before glimpses of their dreamy destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico

Renowned artistic gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens hace shared previously unseen pictures from the weekend of their second wedding. They celebrated the same lavishly on May 6, 2023, just one day before their wedding anniversary.

Biles and Owens married for the second time last year, having first exchanged vows in a small courthouse wedding, in the presence of their family and friends. Their second ceremony was a grand destination wedding on the beach of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Biles took to her Instagram story to share never-seen-before pictures from a pool party during their weeding weekend. She began by sharing images of her with Owens, which you can view below:

Screenshots from Biles IG story

In the next photos, Biles was captured with some top American gymnasts, including Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman.

Screenshots from Biles IG story

Simone Biles then posted a few pictures where she can be seen enjoying the occasion.

Screenshots from Biles IG story

Biles also posted images with her parents, mother Nellie, and father Ronald Biles, who had also adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria, and Owens. In one of the posts, Biles explained to her followers the probable conversation between her and her mother during that time. She stated:

"Momma biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out...... which would have been good advice about 3 hrs before this..... bc I did indeed black out & miss the rest of the pool party"

Screenshots from Biles IG story

Some pictures from the pool party also featured Jonathan Owens with the couple's family members and friends.

Screenshots from Biles IG story

Simone Biles also shared some adorable photos of her and Owens. In one of the pictures, they were clicked sharing a kiss while in the other, the duo was captured holding each other's hands.

Screenshots from Biles IG story

The gymnast concluded the series of images by adding one last story of her consuming alcohol.

Screenshots from Biles IG story

Beginning of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

Initially, Simone Biles encountered Jonathan Owens at a Houston Texans game in 2019, but the duo officially connected through the dating app Raya in March 2020. In August 2020, the two made their relationship official on Instagram through Biles' post.

Both Biles and Owens are known to showcase aspects of their relationship on their social media accounts. In February 2022, Biles and Owens took another big step in their lives as they announced their engagement with their followers post Valentine's Day.

The next year, Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, and the NFL safety got hitched for the first time on April 22, 2023. The marriage license ceremony took place in Houston, Texas.