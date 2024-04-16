In Pictures: Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her weekend along with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her weekend, with her husband Jonathan Owens, with the fans.

Biles, America's beloved gymnast who is currently preparing for the upcoming Summer Olympics in the French capital, took some time off training to delight in some heartwarming and fun moments along with her husband Owens, an American football safety for the Chicago Bears.

The couple was seen enjoying a romantic dinner at the Porter Kitchen & Deck in Chicago as Biles posted a picture of Owens, who was seen donning a white t-shirt along with silver chains. She also shared a mirror selfie of the couple where Biles opted for a casual outfit, including a black t-shirt, and a pullover shirt and denim. She paired the look with a classy black sling bag.

The American Olympian shared the pictures on social media and added a caption,

"this past weekend 🤍⚾️🌭😋"

Owens took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards her and commented on the post, writing,

"Thanks for showing me around 😉😘"

The couple also attended the MLB clash between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox on April 13, 2024, at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, where the Big Red Machine defeated the South Siders 11-4.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get the honor to throw the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB face-off

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently received the honor of throwing the first pitch at the MLB face-off between the Redlegs and the Black Soxs at the Guaranteed Rate Field.

The couple dazzled in their white outfits. While Biles sported a white v-neck top along with grey trousers that she paired with her signature "Owens" necklace and a silver handbag, Owens was seen donning a white t-shirt with grey jeans, which he paired with classy black sunglasses.

Both of them were seen wearing a pullover Chicago White Sox shirt with Owens' jersey number "36" written on it.

After serving as a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers, Jonathan Owens recently signed a ground-breaking deal with the Chicago Bears. He inked a two-year contract with "The Monsters of the Midway" worth $4.75 million.

