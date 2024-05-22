In Pictures: Suni Lee shares glimpses of her U.S. Classic 2024 campaign after topping the balance beam event

Suni Lee competed at the 2024 US Classic, the first major gymnastic event ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, acting as one of the three springboards for Paris. She won the balance beam gold, maintaining her win streak from the American Classic.

Lee's 2024 comeback event was the Winter Cup, where she didn't earn a podium ensuing from rough performances. Soon after, at the American Classic, she stood back up to win the balance beam gold. Her initial score stood at 14.500, which later rose to 14.600.

Repeating the feat in the US Classic, Lee surpassed arch-rival Simone Biles for the beam win. Days after the event, Lee recalled the quality time spent with her teammates and heartwarming moments shared with fans. Taking to her Instagram, Suni Lee handpicked her best shots from the US Classic, featuring the 2019 World floor silver medalist beaming with happiness.

"Love," Suni Lee captioned.

In the first picture, she was seen gracing the floor in a Gk Elite bottle green leotard. Next was with teammate and 2023 Pan American Games all-around champion, Kayla Dicello. Lee shared an adorable frame with fellow gymnast Trinity Thomas in the next picture. The Olympian also took a photo with fans who flocked to watch her in action.

Suni Lee earned the 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion title, becoming the first Asian American woman to have achieved it. She was also part of the silver-winning team and secured the individual uneven bars bronze. She made her elite comeback at the 2023 US Classic, thus qualifying for the National Championship.

She competed at the 2023 US Championships to win a bronze on the beam but sat out of the World Championships, citing persistent kidney troubles.

Suni Lee looked to perform on the floor after a year-long hiatus

The Minnesota native last competed on the floor routine in February 2023, which made it tough for her to bring the discipline back in the US Classic. Nevertheless, she fought her demons and expressed excitement over displaying her finesse on the floor.

"I really wanted to get out there and compete on floor. It's been a while. Obviously not the routine that I want for upcoming competitions, but I really just wanted to get out there again," said Lee to Olympics.com.

She also shed light on how she's building up to the marquee event by brushing up her skills after having missed out on most of the 2023 season.

"It was really important for me to go out there and fight to fight those demons. These competitions have been helping me build my confidence up."

Suni Lee will look to win her second Olympic all-around champion title at the 2024 Paris Olympics.