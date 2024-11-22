In Pictures: Suni Lee spends night out with Taj Hughes as they celebrate fashion influencer Samira Ahmed's birthday

Six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee was recently seen enjoying a night out with model Taj Hughes to celebrate fashion influencer Samira Ahmed's birthday. The American gymnast is currently relishing her time away from the mats following a remarkable show at the Paris Olympics.

Following an incredible 2024 season and her foray into the fashion world, including appearances at iconic events like New York Fashion Week and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, as well as a collaboration with Sports Illustrated's upcoming swimsuit issue, the gymnastics prodigy recently stepped out to attend Ahmed's birthday bash.

On Friday, November 22, Lee shared glimpses of the celebrations via her Instagram stories, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday wish for the influencer. Posting a picture of Samira Ahmed, the gymnast wrote:

"Bookies birthday celebrating you is so easy. love you."

The 21-year-old further shared a photo of her New York-based model friend Taj Hughes from the party, captioning it:

"my view"

Hughes also shared a picture of Suni Lee dressed in a strapless beige dress, elegantly accessorized with subtle jewelry, including a delicate necklace and earrings. Holding a glass of white wine in her hand, Lee posed happily for the camera. Hughes added the same caption to her picture as well.

"We always want the best for each other" - Suni Lee reflects on her close friendship with Simone Biles

Suni Lee and Simone Biles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)

During an interview with E! News in August, Suni Lee revealed that while she and Simone Biles aim for the same goals during the competitions, they still support and cheer for each other during their routines.

"We always want the best for each other," Lee said. "We all want the same spot, but we're also all rooting for each other because we know the potential that somebody else can bring." (via Olympics.com)

"We also understand the difficulties and the hardships that you have to go through every single day to be here. So to have the support and to just know that you can lean on each other has been the most helpful thing and something that you don't see often," she added.

At this year's Paris Olympics, the Minnesota native etched her name in the gymnastics history books as the first US gymnast to win two Olympic medals in uneven bars. She claimed her first bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and repeated the feat in the French capital. Additionally, she also earned a team all-around gold along with a bronze in the individual all-around event.

