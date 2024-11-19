In Pictures: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter Woodhall share glimpses from their '7 days' trip to Los Angeles

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently gave a sneak peek into her trip to Los Angeles with her husband Hunter Woodhall. The couple recently moved to Kansas City, where the long jump athlete will start her role as an assistant coach.

Davis-Woodhall was announced as the assistant track and field cross country coach of Kansas University on August 2, 2024, during the Paris Olympics. She was offered this role by her long-time coach, Travis Geopfert, who is the coach at Kansas University. Days after shifting to Kansas, the couple recently went to Los Angeles for a seven-day trip.

The 25-year-old shared some glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram handle through a carousel of photos and videos. In the very first picture, the couple was seen posing with each other with Davis-Woodhall sitting on the edge of a car while driving a black leather jacket paired with blue jeans and a brown-colored bandana.

In the next picture and videos, they shared their visit to cafes, gardens, and some scenic views of the city. Along with this, they also shared their time spent shopping, their time at the beach, and several other adorable moments. The post's caption read:

"7 days in LA LA LAND."

The couple wrapped up their 2024 season together after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Hunter Woodhall penned a heartfelt message for Tara Davis-Woodhall after the Paris Olympics win

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall won their first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics after delivering exceptional performances in their respective sports. The former leaped 7.10 m in the long jump event to stand atop the podium and clinch her first Olympic gold medal.

Days after her win, the paraathlete also won his first Olympic gold medal during the Paris Paralympics in the 400m T62. He bagged the medal after clocking 46.36s. Following this win, Woodhall penned a heartwarming note for his wife on Instagram, thanking her for her support and saying that he couldn't do it alone. The post carried a picture of them hugging each other during the Olympics.

"To my wife. I couldn’t do this alone. You built me up and kept me accountable. You believed in me, and helped me grow. You taught me how to enjoy the moment. You showed me how to be a competitor. We did it," Hunter Woodhall captioned the post.

Tara Davis-Woodhall left a comment under the post, expressing her feelings for him. She wrote:

"I love you boobear."

She added another sweet note in the comment section that read:

"You truly have no idea that you have the key to this ship. i’m just the co captain ✨,"

The couple recently attended the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony.

