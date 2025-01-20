Tia Jones turns up the glamour in stylish outfit for fiance Xavier Worthy's NFL playoffs with Kansas City Chiefs

Tia Jones dressed up in a stylish outfit to support fiance Xavier Worthy during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Houston Texans. Chiefs are headed for a historic three-peat after their 23-14 win at home.

Jones shared a series from her trip to the Arrowhead Stadium on Instagram and was spotted in a matching red dress and a Tiger Print overcoat for the Chiefs playoff game. Sharing her joy over the team's comprehensive win against the Texans, she wrote:

"Playoff wins 🍾."

The 24-year-old has been a regular at Chiefs games to support Worthy in his rookie season after making her first public appearance with him during the 2024 NFL Draft. She wore a customized red outfit as an ode to the fastest NFL player during the Chiefs vs Pittsburg Steelers earlier this month.

The couple have been dating since early 2024 and got engaged in July last year. Jones, who remained sidelined due to an injury last season, believes she has found her man after seeing signs of encouragement from God.

Speaking about how the relationship started during an appearance on The Pregame Podcast With Tokyo and Sydnee, Tia Jones said:

"I received a DM from him before, but I didn't reply. It's Instagram, you know? You just swipe past."

Alongside supporting her fiance, Jones has been preparing for the 2025 indoor season for the last several weeks and is slated to kickstart her season at the Milrose Games.

Tia Jones will battle Devynne Charlton for 60m hurdles world record at the Milrose Games

Sweden's Susanna Kallur held the 60m hurdles for sixteen years before it was broken by Devyonne Charlton at the 2024 Milrose Games. Tia Jones equaled the Bahamian's mark of 7.67 second to win the US Indoor title.

While Charlton went on to improve the mark by 0.02 at the World Indoor Championships, Jones suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament during the US Indoor Finals, and barring an appearance at the Olympic Trials, she remained sidelined for most of the 2024 season.

The pair will now return to action at the 2025 Milrose Games on February 8, and with the Bahamian only clocking 7.93s at the Texas Corky Invitational, Jones would be smelling a win at the Armory. However, Charlton is equally determined to defend her title and world record and said (via World Athletics):

“Almost a year ago, I broke the world record there for the first time and I’m looking forward to having another great showing and defending my title."

Devynne Charlton and Tia Jones will also be joined by the 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell who has a personal best of 7.75s.

