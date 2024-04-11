In Pictures: Word Record Holder Karsten Warholm announces new Puma Sprint spikes for Paris Olympics 2024

Karsten Warholm recently released the new Puma Sprint spikes ahead of the prestigious sporting event, the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Warholm has had an impressive record so far in the 400m hurdles event, securing three gold medals at the 2017, 2019, and 2023 World Championships and two Diamond League victories, including in 2019 and 2021. His recent exploit includes clinching a silver medal in the 400m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Champiosnhips in Glasgow, Scotland.

After his recent feat, the Norwegian athlete has fixed his gaze on achieving a glorious feat at the 2024 Olympics in the French capital by launching the new Puma Berserker spikes, which he will proudly don.

The 28-year-old launched the spikes during an event at the Mob House Hotel in Paris, France. He took to his social media to announce the news to his fans and wrote,

"Big moment today releasing the spike we have worked so much on! Say hello to the Puma Berserker👋 A crazy sprint spike!!! Thanks to the Puma team and coach Leif for making this piece of art become reality!"

During the crafting process, Warholm visited Vietnam to test the spikes and the materials before launching them on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. He further shared the news on X(formerly known as Twitter), stating his excitement to sport them.

"Released our new Puma Berserker spike for the big 2024 season today with the Puma family in Paris! This shoe is the peak of shoe tec! Looking forward to race in it soon."

"I wouldn't say no to a world record" - Karsten Warholm confident of creating another world record at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Karsten Warholm of Team Norway poses with a scoreboard showing his new world record time after winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Hurdles Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Three years after shattering the world record in the 400m hurdles at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Karsten Warholm agreed to the possibility of creating another record.

He defeated America's Rai Benjamin and Brazil's Alison Dos Santos to set a new world record of 45.94 seconds. During a recent interview with Reuters, Warholm admitted the difficulty in setting a world record while also not completely dismissing it.

"When you're at the starting line, if your focus is the world record I think it's more difficult," Warhlom conveyed. "I wouldn't say no to a world record, but at the same time I know it's not that easy."

If Karsten Warholm wins gold in Paris again, he will become the first athlete to win successive gold medals at 400m hurdles in the Olympics since Glenn Davis attained the feat in 1956 and 1960.

