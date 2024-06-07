"Incredible" - Michael Phelps reacts to the Lucas Oil Stadium transforming into an Olympic sized swimming pool to host the U.S. Olympic team trials

Michael Phelps reacted to the Lucas Oil Stadium turning into an 8.2 feet deep swimming pool, which will host the US Olympic Swiming Trials. The former swimmer and the greatest Olympian of all time will also be present in the Olympiad to watch the athletes in action.

Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist, holds the all-time record for the Olympic gold medals. With a multitude of laurels in his purse, the former swimmer, nicknamed 'Baltimore Bullet', drew curtains on his illustrious career in 2016.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 38-year-old made an emotional comeback but not as a competitor. He graced the NBC commentators' seat and promoted his swimwear line. Moreover, he was also present for Omega (Timing), the brand he has been a partner of since 2009. In Paris, he will join gymnast Aly Raisman as the hospitality ambassador of the Summer Games.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Michael Phelps expressed excitement over the Lucas Oil Stadium, dubbed Colts Stadium, transformed into an 8.2 feet deep pool to host the swimmers at the US Olympic Trials. Over two million gallons of water went into the double-pool making; a 50m pool for main competitions and a 25m pool for warm-ups.

In his Instagram story, Phelps joyously commented:

"This. Is. AWESOME!!"

Michael Phelps shared the Instagram post of NFL on ESPN on his story.

Situated in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, the Lucas Oil Stadium was home to the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts. The football stadium has been turned into a swimming pool, which fascinated several sports enthusiasts including the president of Indiana Sports Corp., who exclaimed:

"Who would have thought that there would be a pool built inside of a football stadium?"

For the eighth time in Olympic history, Indianapolis will host the Olympic Swimming Trials.

"I was on that mission to be focused on every single race" - Michael Phelps on his mindset going into his first Olympiad in 2004

At age 15, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist entered the 2000 Summer Olympic gates but didn't earn a medal. However, he finished fifth in the 200m butterfly, which brought him to the limelight. Four years later, he won six Olympic gold medals in his second appearance and lowered the world record, clocking 4:08.26 in his first gold-winning race, the 400m individual medley.

An ecstatic Michael Phelps then handed his first gold to his mother, who was cheering on him from the sidelines. His mindset was to win as many races since the Olympics don't happen every year. In an Instagram video promoting his Paris Olympics hospitality ambassadorship, he said:

"Winning my first Olympic Gold medal- 2004 Athens Greece. I remember sharing my gold medal with my mom through a chain link fence. We as competitors have only one shot every four years. I was on that mission to be focused on every single race that I possibly could."

The 2024 Paris Olympics will open its gates on July 26 and continue till August 11, 2024.