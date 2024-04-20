"Insane" - Elon Musk reacts to Riley Gaines' take on the abolishment of the Title IX law

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer turned advocate for women's rights, has rebuked the Biden administration for officially terminating Title IX. This law protected students and people from sex-based discrimination in educational institutions and programs.

The revised regulation highlights that sex discrimination includes prejudice based on gender identity and sexual orientation. Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, tweeted that the new rewrite means men can take academic and athletic scholarships from women; men will have full access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc; men should be housed in dorm rooms with women; students and faculty must compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns.

She said:

"If the guidelines above are ignored or even questioned, then YOU can be charged with harassment."

Elon Musk reacted to Gaines' tweet, saying:

"Insane"

The amendments made to Title IX state that a school must not separate or differentiate people based on their sex. Miguel Cardona, the Education Secretary, told reporters that under the new rule, everyone can access schools that welcome and respect their rights. He said:

"No one should face bullying or discrimination just because of who they are, who they love." (via Fox News)

Riley Gaines lauds Elon Musk for free speech

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Gaines, the former 12x All-American swimmer, recently highlighted on microblogging platform X that Elon Musk plays a huge role in free speech. She said:

"It's amazing to me that a South African immigrant cares more about America's foundation & freedoms than nearly all Americans do"

Gaines added:

"Elon Musk is the most significant free speech advocate of our time"

The 2022 SEC champion reshared Musk's tweet, which said:

"Given the relentless attacks on free speech, I am going to fund a national signature campaign in support of the First Amendment"

Gaines, who is also a spokeswoman for the Independent Women's Forum, is outspoken about safeguarding the integrity of women's sports. She faced an unruly mob of transgender rights activists at San Francisco State University (SFSU) in April 2023, where she was delivering a speech. Gaines said in an interview that the mob screamed, chanted and yelled vulgar things. She added that they threatened her and the campus police officers.

Despite the challenges, Gaines continues to raise her voice against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports. She believes women's sports should be exclusive to women.

