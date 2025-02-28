"Insanely obsessed" - Jade Carey, Ilona Maher, and others react to Suni Lee turning heads in Diesel outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Suni Lee received praise from fellow American Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Ilona Maher, and other gymnasts for her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week in a Diesel outfit. On February 26, 2025, she attended the electrifying night alongside Victoria Monet, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Ashley Park, and Jessica Chastain.

The American gymnast was spotted in a long-sleeve crew neck top featuring vibrant prints. She paired her look with a vintage-inspired printed tie-knot, toe-long skirt, and a bold and flashy handbag. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Lee wrote:

"@diesel ❤️"

Lee's Paris Olympics fellow teammate, Carey, penned her admiration for the six-time Olympic medalist and wrote:

"Queen."

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Paris Olympics silver medalist in the rugby event and social media sensation Maher also reacted to the gymnast's dazzling pictures.

"🔥," Maher reacted.

LSU Tigers gymnastics' senior Aleah Finnegan also expressed her adoration and wrote:

"I’m insanely obsessed w this."

The three-time NCAA gold medalist Trinity Thomas also gushed in the comment section.

"You are 🔥," Thomas chimed.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Lee was seen posing for pictures with a bold and creative backdrop. She also shared a picture of the gift hamper she received from the brand, which included sunglasses and phone covers.

When Suni Lee reflected on her approach for competing in the all-around event at the Paris Olympics as a defending champion

Suni Lee of the United States during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Suni Lee competed in the all-around event at the Paris Games as a defending champion. In an interview with Olympics.com, following the Games, she opened up on her approach for the event, stating that she was underconfident of making it to the podium. However, she shed the pressure of thinking about the last Olympics and trying to prove herself.

"It has taken so much," Lee conveyed. "I was telling everyone today that I really didn't think that I could get on the podium. It is crazy that I'm even here. I went out there and told myself not to put any pressure on myself because I didn't want to think about the past Olympics or even try to prove anything to anyone else. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it because I didn't think that I could. It has taken a lot."

Suni Lee bagged a bronze medal in the event after her fellow teammate, Simone Biles, and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

